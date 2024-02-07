Close
Bol Bol is loving his time contributing in the Suns’ lineup

Feb 7, 2024, 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:50 pm

BY TOM KUEBEL


Bol Bol has quickly become a Phoenix Suns sensation only 14 games into his tenure in the Valley.

He’s shined in two games since returning from an injury, averaging 16 minutes per game posting a +14 against the Washington Wizards and +8 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Stats show the Suns are 5-1 in games where Bol is on the floor for more than 10 minutes.

“Pretty much I’m just trying to bring as much energy and do what I can to play within the team,” Bol said as a guest on the Burns & Gambo show on Arizona Sports on Wednesday.

Bol is able to provide the Suns with a wide range of production as a 7’3″ center who can knock down 3s (37.5% from 3 this year), protect the rim (2.1 blocks per 36 minutes) and keep the ball moving (2.1 assists per 36 minutes).

The versatility gives head coach Frank Vogel the option to pair Bol in unique lineups that can provide mismatches in the Suns favor.

Bol has been paired on the floor alongside fellow bigs Drew Eubanks, Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant to try and find more minutes for the fifth year pro.

“It’s been nothing but love and I just love it here so far and just being able to grow. From the coaching staff to the players, everything has been pretty good for me so far,” Bol said.

That praise extends to the fans as well.

Bol mentioned that the fans have been behind him through most of his career and that he heard the fans calling his name early in the season before he was getting playing time.

While he said it was something that he was used to, Phoenix has taken it to another level.

“I will say, it’s a lot louder here,” Bol said.

