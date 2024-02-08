Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Suns reportedly trade for Nets’ Royce O’Neale, Grizzlies’ David Roddy before deadline

Feb 8, 2024, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Nets wing Royce O'Neale defends Suns guard Bradley Beal...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets during the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nets defeated the Suns 116-112. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns agreed to acquire Royce O’Neale from the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies’ David Roddy in a three-way trade including three second-round picks and matching salaries, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Phoenix is sending out Keita Bates-Diop, Chimezie Metu, Yuta Watanabe and Jordan Goodwin in the trade, reports Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Watanabe is headed to Memphis.

O’Neale, 30, could bring stability to a wing rotation, with decent enough size to take on premier defensive assignments instead of Kevin Durant and the shooting capabilities to at least make opponents worry.

In Brooklyn, O’Neale averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists this year in 24.5 minutes per game. While he’s shooting an unsightly 39% overall, he is hitting 37% from three on 5.4 attempts per game.

RELATED STORIES

Prior to his run with the Nets, which crossed over with Durant’s time there, O’Neale played from 2017-22 with the Utah Jazz and has started 289 of 495 career NBA games.

He also brings 44 games of playoff experience to the fold.

He’s spent the past two years with Brooklyn and is in the final year of his contract that pays out $9.5 million. His Bird rights come with him, meaning the tax-strapped Suns can retain him at any cost beyond this year as O’Neale enters free agency — though his rate will be heavily taxed.

Roddy, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound wing, is averaging 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 23.2 minutes per game. He’s shooting just 40% overall and 30% from three.

The 22-year-old, who was the 23rd overall draft pick in 2022, is under contract next season and has a team option in 2025-26 before he’ll be a restricted free agent.

Where does O’Neale, Roddy fit on Suns roster after trade from Nets?

Phoenix this offseason attacked the wing market to the best of their ability after solidifying their core of Devin Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal. The Suns acquired Little and Grayson Allen in the blockbuster that shipped off Deandre Ayton and also replaced him at center with Jusuf Nurkic.

In free agency with only minimum contracts to offer, they signed versatile defender Keita Bates-Diop, shooter Yuta Watanabe and jumbo wing Chimezie Metu. Phoenix also re-signed Josh Okogie.

While they have all been given opportunities to solidify roles, none grabbed hold of being that perimeter-oriented defensive who would complement Durant, Booker and Beal on both ends of the court with consistency.

O’Neale ideally slides in as the likely No. 1 wing, solidifying the rotation and leaving the rest to shift down in the pecking order.

It’s a role Okogie has held to some degree this year, but his up-and-down play especially from a shooting perspective has limited how much Phoenix has used him.

Roddy came out of Colorado State as a uniquely sized scoring wing. That has not translated in the NBA, but Phoenix has team control for half of his rookie that maxes out at just above $4.8 million, a gamble to take under the tax constraints that it will face.

Empire of the Suns

Miles Bridges will reportedly remain with the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline...

Kevin Zimmerman

NBA trade deadline tracker: Miles Bridges is off the board for Suns, others

The Phoenix Suns have been linked to Miles Bridges despite having few assets at hand at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

3 hours ago

Royce O'Neale Nets...

Kevin Zimmerman

Let’s name more dudes the Suns could target at the NBA trade deadline

From Miles Bridges to Simone Fontecchio, let's list targets the Phoenix Suns could realistically have interest in at the NBA trade deadline.

1 day ago

Jae Crowder #99 of the Milwaukee Bucks talks with Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the fi...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix’s Big 3 keeps Suns out of shorthanded Bucks’ reach in win

An improved last two quarters for the Phoenix Suns and surge for all members of the Big 3 helped them recover from a poor start.

1 day ago

Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns...

Kevin Zimmerman

NBA trade deadline can show Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s commitment to continuity

Mat Ishbia shook up the Phoenix Suns since becoming owner, but the 2024 NBA trade deadline could prove that he's a patient person.

3 days ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclay...

Kellan Olson

Bradley Beal thrives in D.C. homecoming, Suns cruise by Wizards

If there was anyone on the Suns in need of feeling the comfort of their old stomping grounds, it was the dude playing through a broken nose.

4 days ago

Kevin Durant, Mat Ishbia and James Jones (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns trade deadline preview: Limited assets, possible targets

The aftermath of the Suns acquiring Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant leaves them with little to no versatility for avenues to upgrade the roster.

6 days ago

Suns reportedly trade for Nets’ Royce O’Neale, Grizzlies’ David Roddy before deadline