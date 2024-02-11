Close
Coyotes blow late lead and lose in overtime to Nashville Predators

Feb 10, 2024, 9:16 PM

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) covers the puck as Arizona Coyotes left wing Jason Zucker (16) reaches in during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored at 1:36 of overtime and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Saturday night.

Ryan O’Reilly, Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi and Tommy Novak each had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Nyquist had two assists as Nashville snapped a three-game losing streak. Juuse Saros made 28 saves.

Dylan Guenther, Travis Dermott, Nick Schmaltz and Juuso Valimaki scored and Connor Ingram made 32 saves for Arizona, which dropped its fifth straight. Jason Zucker had three assists and Clayton Keller had two.

In the overtime, Novak carried the puck behind the Arizona net and found McDonagh in the low slot, where he beat Ingram for the win.

The teams entered the third tied at 2, but Valimaki and Schmaltz scored early to give the Coyotes a two-goal lead 4:07 into the period. Novak pulled the Predators within one at 6 minutes of the third, and Forsberg tied it just before the midpoint of the period.

O’Reilly scored the game’s first goal with 7:32 remaining in the opening period. Parked just outside the Coyotes crease, O’Reilly took a pass from Forsberg and had his shot hit the near post, then Ingram’s shoulder before crossing the goal line.

The assist was the 300th of Forsberg’s career. He was Nashville’s lone representative at last weekend’s All-Star Game.

Dermott tied it just 42 seconds later when he beat Saros high to the glove side with a slap shot from the high slot.

Josi’s power-play goal with 8:21 remaining in the second gave Nashville a 2-1 lead.

Several penalties called in quick succession left the Predators on a 4-on-3 advantage. Tyson Barrie had the puck up high before finding Josi at the right faceoff dot, where he beat Ingram with a one-timer. Josi extended his point-scoring streak to three games.

Guenther sent to the teams to the second intermission tied 2-2 with a power-play goal of his own with 1:29 remaining in the second.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

Predators: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

