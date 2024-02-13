Close
Arizona Coyotes drop 6th straight game in loss to Flyers

Feb 12, 2024, 8:28 PM | Updated: 8:28 pm

Alex Kerfoot #15 of the Arizona Coyotes attempts a scoring chance against Samuel Ersson #33 of the ...

Alex Kerfoot #15 of the Arizona Coyotes attempts a scoring chance against Samuel Ersson #33 of the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 12, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kerfoot would score on the play. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny had a goal and two assists, Scott Laughton added a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Morgan Frost, Jamie Drysdale and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers, whose winning streak has come following the All-Star break. Philadelphia, third in the Metropolitan Division, entered the break on a five-game losing streak. Sam Ersson made 20 saves.

Matt Dumba, Matias Maccelli and Alex Kerfoot scored for Arizona, which has lost six in a row, including three straight since the All-Star break. The Coyotes’ last win came on Jan. 22. Karel Vejmelka finished with 29 saves.

Laughton put the Flyers in front with 9:39 left when he scored on a wraparound that made it 4-3. Philadelphia got a power play following the goal as Dumba was whistled for a high-sticking double-minor but it was reduced to a minor only after the goal was scored. Dumba’s stick cut Laughton as he was making his move to shoot.

Tippett sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:21 left.

Drysdale tied it 3-3 at 6:12 of the third when his shot went off the skate of defenseman Dumba and past Vejmelka. Konecny upped his club-leading total to 50 points with an assist on the play.

Ersson kept the Flyers in front with a stellar, glove stop of Jason Zucker’s backhand try from in front of the crease with 5:32 to play.

Each team scored two goals in an entertaining second period.

It looked like the Flyers had tied the game 1-1 early in the period, but Travis Sanheim’s apparent goal was taken off the board following a video review that determined Philadelphia was offside on the play.

Philadelphia did even the score at 4:23 when Frost converted his ninth of the season on a penalty shot after being hauled down by Michael Kesselring. Frost patiently waited before shooting past Vejmelka’s blocker side.

Maccelli put Arizona ahead 2-1 at 7:57 after shooting from behind the goal line, off Ersson and into the net.

However, Konecny tied it with his team-leading 22nd goal by finishing a 2-on-1 with Laughton at 9:55 with the teams skating 4-on-4.

Kerfoot put the Coyotes ahead 3-2 with a beautiful deke to his backhand after getting in all alone on Ersson, making it 3-2 with 5:58 left in the second.

Philadelphia’s Tyson Foerster (lower body) was not in the lineup after blocking a shot in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Seattle.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night to open a four-game homestand.

Flyers: At Toronto on Thursday night.

