Devin Booker was ejected in the first quarter of the Phoenix Suns’ final game before the All-Star break against the Detroit Pistons.

He picked up his second technical foul after appearing to disagree with a referee on a foul call.

Officials in the pool report said Booker made disparaging remarks to warrant the second technical foul and ejection.

He picked up his first technical for continuing to argue after he had been warned to stop.

Booker was aggressive out of the gate with seven points on five shots in the first five minutes of the game.

The Suns as a team committed four technical fouls in the first quarter but still raced out to a lead 37-25 behind Eric Gordon and Kevin Durant who scored eight points apiece in the quarter.

The sloppy first quarter followed an eventful pregame that saw Drew Eubanks punched by Pistons’ forward Isaiah Stewart.

Phoenix would eventually down the Pistons by a final score of 116-100.

