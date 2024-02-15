Arizona Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram was replaced by Karel Vejmelka to start the third period against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

It was not clear why Ingram did not return to the ice after the second intermission.

After the game, Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said the goalie could be out for seven to 10 days.

Ingram made 28 saves on 30 shots through the first two periods but the Coyotes still trailed 2-0 to start the third.

A goal by Nick Schmaltz was taken off the board after a challenge by Minnesota for goalie interference in the second period.

Ingram has been the Coyotes best goalie by a wide margin this season, earning 17 of the team’s 23 wins on the year.

Vejmelka is 6-12-2 in 22 appearances for Arizona but his 3.36 GAA this year is the best of his three-year career so far.

He gave up one goal in the third to Matt Boldy midway through the period.

Logan Cooley got the Coyotes on the board with a goal early in the third period to cut the Wild lead down to one but the insurance goal by Boldy was too much.

The Wild finished things off with a 3-1 win in Tempe.

