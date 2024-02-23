Close
Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic doubtful for Suns vs. Rockets

Feb 23, 2024, 3:23 PM

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns defends against Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets during the...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns defends against Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on January 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic are both listed as doubtful for Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Beal has missed the last two games due to tightness in his left hamstring. Head coach Frank Vogel said prior to Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks that he is unlikely to play.

Nurkic played only 20 minutes on Thursday, some of which appeared to be due to Phoenix playing smaller lineups. It was unclear when he injured his ankle.

Beal is averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this year while Nurkic is Phoenix’s leading rebounder at 10.1 a night along with 11.7 points per contest.

Tari Eason is the lone notable player out for Houston due to injury management for his lower left leg.

Phoenix enters the night at a record of 33-23 and currently on the outside looking in for a top-six playoff spot to avoid the play-in tournament of the Western Conference.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

