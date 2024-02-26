Close
Coyotes mount comeback to force OT, fall to Jets to extend losing streak to 12

Feb 25, 2024, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

Alex Kerfoot...

Alex Kerfoot #15 of the Arizona Coyotes takes a first period face-off against Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on February 25, 2024 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Coyotes overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, but Arizona’s losing streak extended to 12 games with a 4-3 defeat.

Arizona’s Sean Durzi collided with Nick Schmaltz behind the Winnipeg net in overtime after Durzi’s shot was stopped by goalie Connor Hellebuyck, leaving Barrett Hayton alone to defend three Jets.

Kyle Connor delivered the game-winning goal, his second goal of the night past Connor Ingram.

By forcing overtime, the Coyotes (23-29-5) snapped a streak of six games with no points. Arizona’s 12-game losing streak is the second longest since the franchise moved from Winnipeg to Arizona in 1996. The Phoenix Coyotes lost 15 straight games in 2003-04.

The Coyotes quickly dropped into a deep hole on Sunday, trailing 3-1 after the first period. Mark Scheifele scored just over two minutes into the game, and the Coyotes allowed a pair of power play goals after Schmaltz tied the score 1-1. Arizona has been outscored 8-2 in its last three opening periods. 

Juuso Valimaki found Matias Maccelli in front to cut the deficit in half during the second period, and Alex Kerfoot fed Schmaltz from behind the net for the game-tying goal 65 seconds into the third period. Schmaltz had not scored two goals in a game since Dec. 4 against the Washington Capitals.

Ingram stopped 28 of 32 shots.

The Jets (36-15-5) swept the season series against Arizona with the victory.

Clayton Keller exits with injury

Coyotes All-Star Clayton Keller suffered an upper-body injury and did not play in the third period after the Coyotes ruled him out. He only spent 8:16 on the ice.

Arizona’s five-game road trip continues Tuesday at the Montreal Canadiens.

