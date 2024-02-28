The Arizona Cardinals showed slight improvements but still landed in the bottom third of the league in the NFLPA’s second annual franchise report card before the 2024 season.

The franchise went from 31st in overall rating last season to 27th in 2024.

The Cardinals ranked in the bottom five of 32 NFL teams in three of 11 total categories and the top-half of the league in only two.

After the debut of the annual NFLPA report cards last year, the union added head coach, owner and dietician/nutritionist as three grading categories.

While coach Jonathan Gannon earned Arizona’s best letter grade (A-) of all the categories after his first year on the job, owner Michael Bidwill received an F, ranking 30th in the NFL. The Cardinals also graded the locker room as an F.

More than 1,700 NFL players were polled in the 2024 edition of the report card, a 77% participation rate.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 report card grades

Category Grade Rank out of 32 Treatment of Families D+ 19th Food/Cafeteria D 28th Nutritionist/Dietician C 28th Locker Room F 31st Training Room C- 25th Training Staff B 20th Weight Room C- 27th Strength Coaches C+ 26th Team Travel C+ 14th Head Coach A- 15th Ownership F 30th

Last season, the grades covered eight categories: family treatment, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room and travel. Arizona graded out second to last among the rest of the NFL in overall score.

“Truthfully, when I got on the job a lot of those things that were in the works to get adjusted, that wasn’t (GM Monti Ossenfort) or I, that was Michael,” Gannon said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He was adjusting to some of those things, making improvements. … He had a lot of that going on before I even got into the job. Then when I got onto the job, Monti and I were like, ‘OK … Let’s set this up a little bit better that makes it better for the players.’

“Michael says, ‘Great. Do it.’ He’s been fantastic. I don’t know how that gets scored. I don’t know how that gets distributed. I don’t know who takes that, but I think you’ll see our players were very pleased with how they were served in 2023.”

The team in the past year has announced efforts to address the holes, including locker room renovations and moving the team’s business offices out of the training facility. From the 2024 report card:

Notable upgrades from last season include providing a daycare and small family room, and they stopped the practice of charging players for dinner. The club also upgraded their weight room with new equipment and replaced the hazardous floor from last season. The underlying issue here is the facility itself – ratings of the size of the locker room, training room and weight room rank among the lowest in the league, with players comparing it more to an office building than a premier athletic training facility. The responding players’ belief in club owner Michael Bidwill’s willingness to invest in the facilities remains low in comparison to the rest of the league, but it is significantly higher than last year given some of the upgrades.

In an effort to give free agents a better idea of the teams around the league, the NFLPA has sent out a questionnaire to every player asking for input on their current teams. A total of 1,300 players (60%) responded in the month of data collection during the inaugural report card’s data collection phase before that participation rate increased.

A full look at how the Cardinals graded out in each category of the NFLPA report card last season.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 report card grades

Category Grade Rank out of 32 Treatment of Families F T-29th Food/Cafeteria F- T-30th Weight room F- 32nd Strength staff A T-17th Training room F- T-30th Training staff B+ T-22nd Locker room F 31st Team travel B+ T-12th

