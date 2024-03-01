Things got chippy between Phoenix guard Devin Booker and Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore on Thursday at Footprint Center in a 110-105 win for the Suns.

It was nothing Booker took offense to.

“Started last game, same thing,” Booker told reporters after the game. “Just competing, being extra physical. I like it. I’ve been in these situations plenty of times before.

“I was that same young player doing that same thing. I remember doing it to Jimmy Butler my rookie year, him going in postgame after, talking about me.”

The Suns defeated the Rockets behind Booker’s 35 points on 13-of-27 shooting. He also added seven rebounds and three assists.

Booker made a 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining to put Phoenix up 93-84.

While the All-Star guard was landing, Whitmore shoved Booker from behind, which caused the Suns’ guard to retaliate by running into Whitmore on his way back on defense. The two then shoved each other and exchanged words before a scuffle broke out between both teams. Double technical fouls were issued to both players.

Whitmore shoves Booker from behind after his shot which starts this scuffle pic.twitter.com/bnwA4CKCEP — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 1, 2024

Booker hits a pull up 3 and then Whitmore and Booker get it pic.twitter.com/tIGPomFbLI — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 1, 2024

Cam Whitmore and Devin Booker 👀 pic.twitter.com/sgd5ClAd8K — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) March 1, 2024

The two also got into it on Friday after Booker went 7-of-24 from the field in Phoenix’s 114-110 loss in Houston.

It’s been bubbling for a few possessions now, but Cam Whitmore isn’t backing down from Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/Rovc6WneET — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) February 24, 2024

Booker said in his postgame interview that he welcomes the competition coming from Whitmore, though center Jusuf Nurkic said the scuffling was “nonsense basketball.”

“I think it’s always fun to turn it up a little bit,” Booker said. “Gets ultra competitive — that’s what this sports about. I feel like we’re getting away from it as a whole NBA. Nothing personal, just competition.”

