PHOENIX SUNS

Scuffle breaks out between Suns’ Devin Booker and Rockets’ Cam Whitmore

Feb 29, 2024, 9:34 PM | Updated: Mar 1, 2024, 8:50 am

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a call against the Houston Rockets during the second ...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a call against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on February 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Things got chippy between Phoenix guard Devin Booker and Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore on Thursday at Footprint Center in a 110-105 win for the Suns.

It was nothing Booker took offense to.

“Started last game, same thing,” Booker told reporters after the game. “Just competing, being extra physical. I like it. I’ve been in these situations plenty of times before.

“I was that same young player doing that same thing. I remember doing it to Jimmy Butler my rookie year, him going in postgame after, talking about me.”

The Suns defeated the Rockets behind Booker’s 35 points on 13-of-27 shooting. He also added seven rebounds and three assists.

Booker made a 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining to put Phoenix up 93-84.

While the All-Star guard was landing, Whitmore shoved Booker from behind, which caused the Suns’ guard to retaliate by running into Whitmore on his way back on defense. The two then shoved each other and exchanged words before a scuffle broke out between both teams. Double technical fouls were issued to both players.

The two also got into it on Friday after Booker went 7-of-24 from the field in Phoenix’s 114-110 loss in Houston.

Booker said in his postgame interview that he welcomes the competition coming from Whitmore, though center Jusuf Nurkic said the scuffling was “nonsense basketball.”

“I think it’s always fun to turn it up a little bit,” Booker said. “Gets ultra competitive — that’s what this sports about. I feel like we’re getting away from it as a whole NBA. Nothing personal, just competition.”

