PHOENIX SUNS

Bradley Beal upgraded to available for Suns-Rockets on Saturday night

Mar 2, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns adjusts his face mask during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on February 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is available to return, while Eric Gordon (groin) is out against the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Footprint Center. The Suns also listed Nassir Little (knee) as out.

Beal has missed the past five games with the hamstring injury suffered in a win over the Sacramento Kings just before the NBA All-Star break on Feb. 13.

This season, Beal has appeared in 30 games and is averaging 18.2 points on 49.5% shooting and 36.3% from deep. The three-time All-Star has missed 29 games in his first year with the franchise but rejoins the lineup with the final quarter of the season ahead.

Gordon meanwhile was initially questionable with a groin issue and has missed Phoenix’s last two games.

Starting 24 of his 49 games played, Gordon is averaging 12.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal per game.

Little has appeared in 11 games since Dec. 28 and has played more than 10 minutes once over that stretch, most recently appearing for less than a minute at the end of the Suns’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Rockets will be missing second-year forward Tari Eason with a lower leg issue. Eason averages 9.8 points on 46.6% shooting.

Phoenix is coming off a 110-105 win against the Rockets on Thursday.

The Suns (35-24) came out of that game holding the fifth seed in the Western Conference and on a two-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal upgraded to available for Suns-Rockets on Saturday night