Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was ejected from his return to the floor Saturday night against the Houston Rockets after getting into an altercation with Jalen Green.

The two shooting guards were exchanging words ahead of an inbound before Beal held the ball in front of Green’s face before throwing the pass in.

Green gave Beal a shove to the sternum before Beal swiped the hand away and returned the energy, connecting with Green’s face. Green gave him a shove and the two had to be separated.

Bradley Beal and Jalen Green getting into it. Looked like Beal hit the ball off Green's head before the inbound pass. Then, a shoving match ensued: pic.twitter.com/pOQ3ZYnr8m — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 3, 2024

Beal was assessed two technical fouls for his part in the shoving match, resulting in his disqualification. Green was assessed one technical foul.

In his 20 minutes of game time, Beal tallied seven points, two rebounds and two assists with two turnovers.

This was Beal’s first game back after missing the previous five with a hamstring injury. He also was playing without a mask for the first time since Jan. 26, the night he took a charge on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, resulting in the nasal fracture.