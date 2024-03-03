Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes beat Capitals for 2nd win in a row behind goals from Cooley and Guenther

Mar 3, 2024, 2:12 PM

Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther (11) is congratulated by left wing Jason Zucker (16) and ...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther (11) is congratulated by left wing Jason Zucker (16) and defenseman Michael Kesselring (5) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON — Potential trade candidate Jason Zucker scored, Dylan Guenther had a goal and two assists and the Arizona Coyotes dealt the Washington Capitals a significant defeat in the playoff race, 5-2 Sunday.

The Capitals fell behind 2-0, gave up a goal 43 seconds after cutting that deficit in half, had two veterans penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and lost to an opponent that had just one win in the past 5 1/2 weeks.

Logan Cooley scored on a breakaway after he beat defensemen Nick Jensen and Joel Edmundson down the ice on the play.

RELATED STORIES

Zucker made the most of what could be one of his final games with Arizona, scoring on the power play for his ninth goal of the season. Zucker and defenseman Matt Dumba are among the Coyotes players on expiring contracts.

“I think they know where they’re at,” general manager Bill Armstrong said of his team’s pending UFAs. “I think there’s been some transparency and some openness all the way through not only with the players but also with their agents.”

Michael Kesselring also scored and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Coyotes, who have won two in a row since ending a 14-game losing streak. They’ve rebounded despite still being without injured All-Star Clayton Keller, who Armstrong said is not out long term and could be back sometime over the next few games.

After wasting a valuable opportunity against one of the NHL’s bottom five teams, Washington sits six points back of the Flyers for third place and seven behind Tampa Bay and Detroit for one of the two Eastern Conference wild-card spots. The trade deadline is Friday, and general manager Brian MacLellan said Saturday the team’s future is going to be the priority.

“I see the math that it’s unlikely, but you could get some help from other teams, too,” MacLellan said. “We have a week left to make some decisions.”

This disappointing performance did nothing to dispel the popular notion that the Capitals will be sellers, and some of their players most likely to be on the move were squarely in the spotlight — some good, some bad.

While this game was ongoing, longtime Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov cleared waivers and was assigned to Hershey of the American Hockey League. The Capitals decided to waive Kuznetsov rather than welcome him back after being cleared to practice by administrators of the player assistance program.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Return home to face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz...

Associated Press

Coyotes put winless month behind them with streak-ending win over Senators

The Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators after Dylan Guenther scored the tie-breaking goal Friday night to snap a 14-game losing streak.

2 days ago

Arizona Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot (15) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, right...

Associated Press

Coyotes fall to Maple Leafs, lose 14th straight game despite goals from Kerfoot and Cooley

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 53rd goal and the Maple Leafs topped Arizona 4-2 to send the Coyotes to their 14th straight loss.

3 days ago

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save as Canadiens' Johnathan Kovacevic ...

Associated Press

Coyotes fall to Canadiens, lose 13th straight game despite goals from Kerfoot and Bjugstad

Connor Ingram made 17 saves as Arizona’s losing streak was extended to 13 games despite goals from Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad.

5 days ago

Alex Kerfoot...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes mount comeback to force OT, fall to Jets to extend losing streak to 12

The Coyotes overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime at the Jets on Sunday, but Arizona's losing streak extended to 12 games. 

7 days ago

Head coach Andre Tourigny of the Arizona Coyotes talks with his team during a third period timeout ...

David Veenstra

A look at the longest winless streaks in Arizona Coyotes’ franchise history

As the Coyotes face the Jets looking to end their 11-game winless streak, we took a look at the longest such skids in franchise history.

7 days ago

Adam Ruzicka looks on...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes place forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers

The Arizona Coyotes placed forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract on Friday.

9 days ago

Coyotes beat Capitals for 2nd win in a row behind goals from Cooley and Guenther