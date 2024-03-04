Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sprained his right ankle Saturday in a loss to the Houston Rockets, and the team following another defeat Sunday to the Oklahoma City Thunder believe he could miss more than a week by the time he returns, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania said Monday that the Suns are “bracing for his right ankle sprain to keep him sidelined for at least the next seven to 10 days, sources tell me.”

Update on an expected timeline on Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker's right ankle sprain: pic.twitter.com/psi2abAm6r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 4, 2024

The update came after Suns head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Sunday that the team is still assessing Booker’s ankle sprain and would have an update on Tuesday.

This week, Phoenix visits the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday before a two-game home set against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Suns then begin a four-game road trip next Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the front-end of that 7-10 day window for a potential Booker return. That road trip includes a three-day break after the game in Cleveland before Phoenix against faces Boston on Thursday, March 14.

Booker is averaging 27.5 points (sixth in the NBA) and 6.8 assists (11th) per game while shooting 49% from the field this season.

The Suns are 4-7 without him this year.

Phoenix has fallen into seventh in the Western Conference standings, with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks all within one game of the Suns.

Follow @AZSports