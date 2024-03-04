Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns expect Devin Booker ankle injury to keep him out for week or more

Mar 4, 2024, 8:53 AM

Devin Booker...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center on March 02, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker sprained his right ankle Saturday in a loss to the Houston Rockets, and the team following another defeat Sunday to the Oklahoma City Thunder believe he could miss more than a week by the time he returns, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania said Monday that the Suns are “bracing for his right ankle sprain to keep him sidelined for at least the next seven to 10 days, sources tell me.”

The update came after Suns head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Sunday that the team is still assessing Booker’s ankle sprain and would have an update on Tuesday.

This week, Phoenix visits the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday before a two-game home set against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Suns then begin a four-game road trip next Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the front-end of that 7-10 day window for a potential Booker return. That road trip includes a three-day break after the game in Cleveland before Phoenix against faces Boston on Thursday, March 14.

Booker is averaging 27.5 points (sixth in the NBA) and 6.8 assists (11th) per game while shooting 49% from the field this season.

The Suns are 4-7 without him this year.

Phoenix has fallen into seventh in the Western Conference standings, with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks all within one game of the Suns.

