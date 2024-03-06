Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ loss to Chicago snaps Blackhawks’ 22-game road losing streak

Mar 5, 2024, 11:06 PM

Jason Dickinson #16 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his power-play goal against goaltender Con...

Jason Dickinson #16 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his power-play goal against goaltender Connor Ingram #39 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the NHL game at Mullett Arena on March 05, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Foligno scored one of Chicago’s four power-play goals, and the Blackhawks ended a 22-game road losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

“That was a team win — they were really focused,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “We talked this morning about the direction we wanted to go these last 20 games and it’s only us that can change that.”

Chicago, the NHL’s worst team on the power play, went 4 for 5 with the man advantage — one on a 5-on-3 — for its first road win since Nov. 9 at Tampa Bay.

Seth Jones had two goals for the Blackhawks, including an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining. Arvid Soderblom stopped 37 shots.

Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev also scored for Chicago, which had dropped seven in a row overall. Tyler Johnson had three assists, and Connor Bedard added two.

“It’s always fun to both win and play good at the same time,” Soderblom said.

The Coyotes had some momentum on their side, returning to Mullett Arena after two straight road wins.

Arizona watched it dissipate in the desert air with a parade to the penalty box. The Coyotes’ penalty-killers nor Ingram were up for the challenge, matching the most power-play goals allowed since the franchise moved from Winnipeg in 1996.

Nick Bjugstad and Michael Carcone scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram had 27 saves.

“We spent a lot of time in the box and it cost us,” Bjugstad said. “In situations like that, we’ve obviously got to find a way to kill those penalties, but I’m guilty, we’re all guilty of taking penalties.”

The Blackhawks did little right in the first game of a back-to-back, losing 5-0 at Colorado on Monday.

The Coyotes made the mistakes early in Tuesday’s game.

Already on the penalty kill, Arizona was whistled for having too many men on the ice, giving the Blackhawks nearly 90 seconds with a two-man advantage. Jones took advantage right before the first penalty expired, scoring from the left circle on a shot that deflected off Coyotes defenseman Troy Stecher’s stick.

Bjugstad tied it early in the second period, beating Soderblom from the right circle on an odd-man rush.

Then the Coyotes made another mistake. Liam O’Brien was called for tripping less than a minute later and Foligno converted on the power play by redirecting a pass from Bedard.

“We just played a north-south game, didn’t mess around with it too much,” Jones said. “We got some time in the O zone, drew some penalties and thought we did a good job tonight.”

Carcone tied it again midway through the period, scoring from a tight angle after the puck bounced hard off the back boards.

Another Coyotes penalty, another Chicago goal.

Dickinson got it, redirecting a pass from Kevin Korchinski after Arizona’s J.J. Moser was sent off for a delay of game. Kurashev made 4-2 late in the second period on yet another power play, blasting a slap shot past Ingram.

“One problem when you don’t win battles, you’re chasing the game,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Washington on Friday.

Coyotes: Host Minnesota on Thursday.

Arizona Coyotes

Jason Zucker skates...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes’ Jason Zucker out vs. Chicago for trade-related reasons

The Coyotes are holding forward Jason Zucker out of Tuesday night's matchup against the Blackhawks for trade-related reasons.

7 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther (11) is congratulated by left wing Jason Zucker (16) and ...

Associated Press

Coyotes beat Capitals for 2nd win in a row behind goals from Cooley and Guenther

The Coyotes picked up their second win in a row behind goals from Jason Zucker, Dylan Guenther, Michael Kesselring and Logan Cooley to take down the Washington Capitals.

2 days ago

Nick Schmaltz...

Associated Press

Coyotes put winless month behind them with streak-ending win over Senators

The Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators after Dylan Guenther scored the tie-breaking goal Friday night to snap a 14-game losing streak.

4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes' Alex Kerfoot (15) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, right...

Associated Press

Coyotes fall to Maple Leafs, lose 14th straight game despite goals from Kerfoot and Cooley

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 53rd goal and the Maple Leafs topped Arizona 4-2 to send the Coyotes to their 14th straight loss.

5 days ago

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save as Canadiens' Johnathan Kovacevic ...

Associated Press

Coyotes fall to Canadiens, lose 13th straight game despite goals from Kerfoot and Bjugstad

Connor Ingram made 17 saves as Arizona’s losing streak was extended to 13 games despite goals from Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad.

7 days ago

Alex Kerfoot...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes mount comeback to force OT, fall to Jets to extend losing streak to 12

The Coyotes overcame a two-goal deficit to force overtime at the Jets on Sunday, but Arizona's losing streak extended to 12 games. 

9 days ago

Coyotes’ loss to Chicago snaps Blackhawks’ 22-game road losing streak