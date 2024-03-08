Close
Coyotes deal Matt Dumba to Lightning at NHL trade deadline

Mar 8, 2024, 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm

Matt Dumba, Coyotes...

Matt Dumba #24 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck during the first period of the NHL game at Mullett Arena on October 27, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Defenseman Matt Dumba is headed from the Arizona Coyotes to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a trade also included a late-round pick swap, as first reported by Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Arizona announced after the trade deadline Friday that it is shipping a seventh-rounder in 2025 to Tampa Bay, while the Coyotes will take back a fifth-rounder in 2027.

It’s similar to the deal from Thursday for Arizona. Forward Troy Stecher was likewise moved to the Edmonton Oilers along with a 2024 seventh-round pick (originally owned by Boston) for a 2027 fourth-rounder.

Arizona on Friday before the NHL trade deadline also shipped Jason Zucker to the Nashville Predators for a sixth-round draft choice in 2024.

The 29-year-old Dumba played 58 games for the Coyotes in his first pro season away from the Minnesota Wild, scoring four goals and added six assists.

Dumba was third on the team befre Sean Durzi and J.J. Moser in time on ice, averaging 20:04 per game.

He was held out of the Coyotes’ loss to the Wild on Thursday due to trade-related reasons.

Dumba was on an expiring deal paying out $3.9 million.

