Arizona Coyotes cleared to bid on north Phoenix land for new arena

Mar 14, 2024, 3:57 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm

Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez...

Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez joined Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have the green light to bid on a tract of land in north Phoenix in their yearslong bid to build a new arena.

The Arizona State Land Department Board of Appeals unanimously approved the $68.5 million appraisal of the 95 acres on Thursday. The decision sets the stage for the Arizona State Land Department to sell the land at auction with a starting price of $68.5 million. The next step is to set an auction date, which must be publicly advertised for 10 weeks.

The tract of land is on the northwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road near Desert Ridge Marketplace, according to the Thursday meeting agenda that lists the Coyotes’ Miracle Development LLC. The auction must be publicly listed for at least 10 weeks before it takes place.

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo looked at various potential arena sites around the Valley before zeroing in on the tract of land near Scottsdale.

“I think people are craving certainty,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said recently. “And we are, too, but this isn’t a 60-minute game where the light goes on and the game’s over. He’s (Meruelo) working on it. We still have some time.”

Why do the Arizona Coyotes need land for a new arena?

