Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Grayson Allen matches franchise record with 9 3-pointers in win vs. 76ers

Mar 20, 2024, 9:32 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

Grayson Allen...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on November 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


How many times is Grayson Allen going to hit nine 3-pointers in a game for the Phoenix Suns this year?

Allen shot 9-for-15 from deep in a 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Footprint Center on Wednesday night. Nine is the franchise record, and Allen accomplished the feat for the third time since coming over in an offseason trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Allen started the game 1-for-4 from beyond the arc but hit 5-for-6 in the middle quarters and his first three attempts of the fourth.

RELATED STORIES

The sharpshooter, leading the league at 47.8% from deep entering the 76ers game, finished with 32 points to lead the Suns, his third 30-point night of the year.

Allen missed his last two attempts, as taking sole possession of the record continues to elude him. Meanwhile, Devin Booker finished one rebound shy of his first career triple-double (regular season) with 18 points and 11 assists.

Wednesday was Allen’s ninth game this year with at least six 3-pointers, which is the most in team history, passing Quentin Richardson with eight. He has seven games with eight triples, second to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors for the most in the NBA (eight).

Phoenix’s win over Philadelphia was evidently one of milestones, as Kevin Durant moved past Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal for eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Durant drilled a midrange jumper in the third quarter to pass the former Suns big man and finished the game with 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting. He sits at 28,610 career points with Wilt Chamberlain next on the list at 31,419.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during an NBA game at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (P...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant moves to No. 8 on NBA’s scoring list, passes Shaquille O’Neal

Suns forward Kevin Durant moved past Shaquille O'Neal for eighth overall on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Wednesday against the 76ers.

1 hour ago

Isaiah Thomas...

Arizona Sports

Isaiah Thomas expects to step in as a leader in Suns’ locker room

Isaiah Thomas has seen a lot and expects to bring a leadership quality to the Phoenix Suns' locker room regardless of his on-court role.

2 hours ago

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX ...

Kellan Olson

Isaiah Thomas returns to NBA, Suns after injuries derailed his career in its prime

Isaiah Thomas' NBA journey is a unique one. Here's how he thinks he can help the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns in a return to the league.

8 hours ago

Isaiah Thomas...

Damon Allred

Isaiah Thomas returns to Suns on 10-day contract

Nearly two years since his last NBA minutes, point guard Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns.

12 hours ago

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel looks on during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics ...

Kellan Olson

Suns in serious jeopardy of play-in tournament fate entering last month of season

You wouldn't have guessed it by watching them over the last two games but the Phoenix Suns are in a precarious position.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Empire of the Suns: The we-don’t-think-the-Suns-are-contenders podcast

It would appear the Phoenix Suns are that inconsistent team with too many holes to plug for good. Kellan Olson and Kevin Zimmerman talk expectations, drastic last-minute changes, the Isaiah Thomas signing with a quick episode of Cats Talk to end things.

1 day ago

Suns’ Grayson Allen matches franchise record with 9 3-pointers in win vs. 76ers