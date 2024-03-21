How many times is Grayson Allen going to hit nine 3-pointers in a game for the Phoenix Suns this year?

Allen shot 9-for-15 from deep in a 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Footprint Center on Wednesday night. Nine is the franchise record, and Allen accomplished the feat for the third time since coming over in an offseason trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Allen started the game 1-for-4 from beyond the arc but hit 5-for-6 in the middle quarters and his first three attempts of the fourth.

Grayson Allen went off for 32 points and 9 threes in the @Suns W 🔥🏜️ His third game of the season with 9+ threes, 2nd only to Steph Curry with five. pic.twitter.com/dLSwFdB81l — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2024

The sharpshooter, leading the league at 47.8% from deep entering the 76ers game, finished with 32 points to lead the Suns, his third 30-point night of the year.

Allen missed his last two attempts, as taking sole possession of the record continues to elude him. Meanwhile, Devin Booker finished one rebound shy of his first career triple-double (regular season) with 18 points and 11 assists.

Wednesday was Allen’s ninth game this year with at least six 3-pointers, which is the most in team history, passing Quentin Richardson with eight. He has seven games with eight triples, second to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors for the most in the NBA (eight).

Phoenix’s win over Philadelphia was evidently one of milestones, as Kevin Durant moved past Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal for eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Durant drilled a midrange jumper in the third quarter to pass the former Suns big man and finished the game with 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting. He sits at 28,610 career points with Wilt Chamberlain next on the list at 31,419.

