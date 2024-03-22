Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic to locker room after blow to head vs. Hawks

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic left Thursday’s game midway through the third quarter after being inadvertently slapped in the head by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela.

Capela, who was attempting to block a shot, was called for a foul on the play.

Nurkic had scored five points and grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes before heading to the locker room with a towel against his head.

Drew Eubanks replaced Nurkic in the lineup and played well off the bench with seven points, four rebounds and three blocks through three periods. The Suns held a 96-93 lead after three quarters.

Nurkic returned to the Suns bench before the third quarter ended and was back on the floor at the start of the fourth quarter.

