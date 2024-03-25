Close
Diamondbacks select Tucker Barnhart’s contract, clearing up backup catcher spot

Mar 25, 2024, 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:48 pm

Tucker Barnhart of the Arizona Diamondbacks during spring training at Salt River Fields. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday selected veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart’s contract, solidifying the depth chart at the position behind 24-year-old Gabriel Moreno. The D-backs also designated right-hander Peter Strzelecki for assignment.

Barnhart brings 881 games of MLB experience, having played for the Cincinnati Reds (2014-21), Detroit Tigers (2022) and Chicago Cubs (2023).

The 33-year-old entered spring on a minor league contract.

Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glover, made 43 appearances for the Cubs last year before Chicago released him in August. He slashed .202/.285/.257 with a home run and three doubles in 109 at-bats.

In 10 games this spring, Barnhart batted .217 with a pair of doubles, four walks and five strikeouts.

Arizona on Sunday telegraphed the decision to sign Barnhart to the roster when it sent fellow backup catcher Jose Herrera to Triple-A Reno.

In 10 games this spring, Herrera went 5-for-21 at the plate with five singles, four walks and six strikeouts.

Herrera, part of the 2013 international signing class, has been in Arizona’s farm system since he was 17 in 2014.

Strzelecki was acquired before the 2023 trade deadline from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal for reliever Andrew Chafin.

Strzelecki made one appearance last year for Arizona. In four games this spring, he allowed five hits and two runs with a walk and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

