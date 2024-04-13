NBA playoff standings: Suns can still avoid play-in with 1 game left
Apr 12, 2024, 10:10 PM
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Phoenix Suns rebuilt around the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expecting to compete atop the Western Conference standings this regular season. Instead, first-year coach Frank Vogel’s team entered the final week of 2023-24 hoping to avoid the play-in tournament.
With one game left in the regular season, Phoenix still can after clawing out a 108-107 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
The Suns will now need to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and see the New Orleans Pelicans lose to the Los Angeles Lakers. New Orleans beat the Golden State Warriors on Friday to secure a fate no lower than seventh in the standings. The same goes for the Suns, with eighth still to be determined amongst the Lakers, Kings and Warriors.
After the Denver Nuggets lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, a three-way tie at the top of the West leaves Minnesota with something to play for versus Phoenix on Sunday. The Lakers, however, also won, so L.A. has getting into the higher play-in game on the line against New Orleans too.
Here’s a look at the Western Conference playoff picture.
Where are Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff standings?
|Place
|Team
|Record
|Games Back
|Last 10
|1
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|56-25
|—
|6-4
|2
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|56-25
|—
|7-3
|3
|Denver Nuggets
|56-25
|—
|6-4
|4
|Los Angeles Clippers
|51-30
|5
|7-3
|5
|Dallas Mavericks
|50-31
|6
|8-2
|6
|New Orleans Pelicans
|49-32
|7
|5-5
|7
|Phoenix Suns
|48-33
|8
|6-4
|8
|Los Angeles Lakers
|46-35
|10
|7-3
|9
|Sacramento Kings
|45-36
|11
|3-7
|10
|Golden State Warriors
|45-36
|11
|8-2