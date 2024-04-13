NBA playoff standings: Suns can still avoid play-in with 1 game left

Close
The Phoenix Suns rebuilt around the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expecting to compete atop the Western Conference standings this regular season. Instead, first-year coach Frank Vogel’s team entered the final week of 2023-24 hoping to avoid the play-in tournament.

With one game left in the regular season, Phoenix still can after clawing out a 108-107 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

The Suns will now need to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and see the New Orleans Pelicans lose to the Los Angeles Lakers. New Orleans beat the Golden State Warriors on Friday to secure a fate no lower than seventh in the standings. The same goes for the Suns, with eighth still to be determined amongst the Lakers, Kings and Warriors.

After the Denver Nuggets lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, a three-way tie at the top of the West leaves Minnesota with something to play for versus Phoenix on Sunday. The Lakers, however, also won, so L.A. has getting into the higher play-in game on the line against New Orleans too.

Here’s a look at the Western Conference playoff picture.

Where are Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff standings?

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10
1 Oklahoma City Thunder 56-25 6-4
2 Minnesota Timberwolves 56-25 7-3
3 Denver Nuggets 56-25 6-4
4 Los Angeles Clippers 51-30 5 7-3
5 Dallas Mavericks 50-31 6 8-2
6 New Orleans Pelicans 49-32 7 5-5
7 Phoenix Suns 48-33 8 6-4
8 Los Angeles Lakers 46-35 10 7-3
9 Sacramento Kings 45-36 11 3-7
10 Golden State Warriors 45-36 11 8-2

Video: Bickley Blast: Something feels very different with Devin Booker and the Suns

On the latest Bickley Blast, Dan Bickley asks if a Devin Booker trade request is in the near future.

13 hours ago

(L-R) Ish Wainright #12, Isaiah Thomas #4, Drew Eubanks #14 and David Roddy #21 of the Phoenix Suns...

Damon Allred

Isaiah Thomas: ‘The world knows how scary’ Phoenix Suns can be in playoffs

Isaiah Thomas joined Burns & Gambo on Thursday to talk about the final week of the regular season and the fight for postseason positioning.

1 day ago

Karl-Anthony Towns posts up Kevin Durant...

Damon Allred

Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns expected to make return before regular season finale vs. Suns

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns is on track to return from a torn meniscus on Friday when the Wolves match up against the Atlanta Hawks.

1 day ago

...

Video: Bickley Blast: Can a Phoenix Suns playoff run can force this team to reconcile its issues?

Despite the bad vibes surrounding the Phoenix Suns, Dan Bickley debates if an NBA playoff run can be the determining factor in what makes or breaks this team's underlying issues.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts as he walks past Kevin Durant #35 during the first half ...

Kellan Olson

Suns show same bad vibes, do barely enough to beat depleted Clippers

The Phoenix Suns were gifted a depleted Los Angeles Clippers squad on Wednesday the night after a terrible loss to L.A.

2 days ago

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Phoenix Suns and Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans battle fo...

Kellan Olson

Suns change starting 5, replace Grayson Allen with Royce O’Neale

The Suns shifted their starting lineup on Wednesday night against the Clippers following an embarrassing loss to L.A. the night prior.

2 days ago

