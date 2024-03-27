Close
Arizona Coyotes forward Josh Doan scores twice in NHL debut

Mar 26, 2024, 9:02 PM | Updated: 9:40 pm

ASU hockey player Josh Doan and father Shane Doan wave to fans before the ceremonial first puck to ...

ASU hockey player Josh Doan and father Shane Doan wave to fans before the ceremonial first puck to the NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets at Mullett Arena on October 28, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Coyotes forward Josh Doan scored twice in his NHL debut on Tuesday at Mullett Arena. Doan is the first player in Coyotes’ history to score multiple goals in their NHL debut.

The Coyotes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 and Arizona is now 1-1 on the seven-game homestand. 

Doan’s first goal came 16:33 into the second period to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at the time.

Doan’s second go-ahead goal of the evening came 11:32 into the third period to give the Coyotes a 3-2 lead.

The Coyotes recalled the former second-round pick from the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday. Son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, Josh has played 76 games for Tucson in the American Hockey League. This season, Doan has tallied 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points in 62 games. He has netted more goals this season than all other AHL rookies.

Doan, 22, played 74 games for Arizona State from 2021-23, where he totaled 75 points, including 28 goals.

Th Coyotes selected the 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward with the 37th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes during his sophomore season.

Shane Doan, a former captain, played 20 seasons with the Coyotes. He currently works for the Toronto Maple Leafs as a special advisor to general manager Brad Treliving. Shane Doan holds numerous Coyotes’ franchise records including games played (1,540), goals (402), assists (570) and points (972).

