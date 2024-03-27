Arizona Coyotes forward Josh Doan scores twice in NHL debut

Arizona Coyotes forward Josh Doan scored twice in his NHL debut on Tuesday at Mullett Arena. Doan is the first player in Coyotes’ history to score multiple goals in their NHL debut.

The Coyotes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 and Arizona is now 1-1 on the seven-game homestand.

Doan’s first goal came 16:33 into the second period to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at the time.

JOSH DOAN WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL! 👏 You couldn’t script it any better. pic.twitter.com/yDb3BENpPv — NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2024

Doan’s second go-ahead goal of the evening came 11:32 into the third period to give the Coyotes a 3-2 lead.

JOSH DOAN HAS HIS SECOND OF THE GAME AND THEY’RE GOING TARPS OFF IN THE DOAN FAMILY SUITE 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/LsJe4tp486 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 27, 2024

The Coyotes recalled the former second-round pick from the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday. Son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, Josh has played 76 games for Tucson in the American Hockey League. This season, Doan has tallied 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points in 62 games. He has netted more goals this season than all other AHL rookies.

He’s been ready for this moment his whole life. Josh Doan, NHL debut, this solo lap is YOURS! pic.twitter.com/NS3g6ZyGJz — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 27, 2024

Doan, 22, played 74 games for Arizona State from 2021-23, where he totaled 75 points, including 28 goals.

Th Coyotes selected the 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward with the 37th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes during his sophomore season.

Shane Doan, a former captain, played 20 seasons with the Coyotes. He currently works for the Toronto Maple Leafs as a special advisor to general manager Brad Treliving. Shane Doan holds numerous Coyotes’ franchise records including games played (1,540), goals (402), assists (570) and points (972).

