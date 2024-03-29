Jusuf Nurkic in, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for Suns vs. Thunder

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is available for a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday after suffering a right ankle sprain. He was originally listed as questionable.

Thunder All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out due to a right quad contusion. He missed the Thunder’s six-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, just his second missed game of the year.

Phoenix’s Bradley Beal is no longer on the injury report after he played against the Denver Nuggets despite coming into the game questionable with a right finger sprain.

Beal scored 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting against Denver but tallied seven assists in nearly 37 minutes played. It was the first win of the Suns’ season without Nurkic in the lineup.

Phoenix was able to start the daunting final 10 games with a win but the challenges keep coming going from a 51-22 Nuggets team to a 50-22 Thunder team. It is also the fourth game in a five-game road trip.

Tune in for tip-off at 5 p.m. and pregame coverage beginning at 4 p.m. on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

