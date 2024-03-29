Close
Logan Cooley nabs 1st career hat trick as Coyotes end Predators’ points streak

Mar 28, 2024, 10:21 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

Arizona Coyotes F Logan Cooley...

Logan Cooley #92 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period with the Arizona Coyotes bench at Mullett Arena on February 14, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Logan Cooley had his first NHL hat trick, Clayton Keller added a goal and three assists and the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Nashville Predators’ point streak at 18 games with an 8-4 victory Thursday night.

Nashville had been 16-0-2 since its last loss Feb. 15 at home against Dallas. It was the longest points streak in Predators history and the longest in the NHL this season.

Arizona won its second straight and went 3-0-1 against the Predators this season. Connor Ingram made 30 saves for the Coyotes.

Cooley, a 19-year-old rookie, had the first multi-goal game of his career and has 16 goals for the season. He scored an unassisted empty-netter to finish it off.

Jack McBain, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Coyotes. Josh Doan had two assists after scoring twice in his NHL debut Tuesday night.

After former Coyote Jason Zucker scored the first two goals of the game for Nashville, McBain and Cooley tied it up in the first period. Keller’s goal, his 31st, came on a power play after Nashville was penalized for having too many men on the ice. Keller extended his points streak to seven games. He leads the Coyotes in goals and assists (36).

Juuse Saros was pulled after two periods and six goals allowed. He made 22 saves before being replaced by Kevin Lankinen. The Predators pulled him for a sixth attacker, but Maccelli scored into the empty net with 6:03 left to make it 7-3.

Gustav Nyqvist and Filip Forsberg scored the other goals for the Predators. Forsberg’s, his 41st, came on a power play.

Zucker had nine goals in 51 games with Arizona when he was traded to the Predators on March 8 for a sixth-round draft pick.

