Suns sign guard Isaiah Thomas to 2nd 10-day contract

Mar 30, 2024, 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

Isaiah Thomas and Kevin Durant smile...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns is all smiles as fans call for Isaiah Thomas #4 to enter the game against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center on March 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, the team announced Saturday.

Since making his return to the organization on an initial 10-day deal on March 20, Thomas has appeared in two games for the Suns.

In a loss to Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, Thomas scored five points on 2-of-4 shooting and 1-of-2 from deep. He also registered an assist.

Across two games, he’s averaging 2.5 points on 40% shooting and 50% from long range to go along with one assist per 4.5 minutes of action.

Thomas’ second 10-day contract with the team comes as the Suns continue to battle for seeding in the Western Conference playoff race.

Before his most recent stint with Phoenix, Thomas appeared in 46 games for Phoenix in 2014-15.

Entering play Saturday, the Suns hold the seventh seed out in the Western Conference and is currently a play-in tournament team.

The Dallas Mavericks sit 1.5 games ahead of Phoenix in the sixth seed, while the Sacramento Kings are a half-game back of the Suns in the eighth seed.

The Suns are back in action Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

