Suns’ Devin Booker at long last sets new career high for 3s

Apr 1, 2024, 6:55 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a three point basket over Herbert Jones #5 of the New Or...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots a three point basket over Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on April 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had been stuck at six three-pointers made in a game as his career high for so long that it became a running joke.

Booker entered action on Monday reaching six in 26 separate games, never able to get to seven in the regular season.

He made his job easier against the New Orleans Pelicans when he got to six in just the first half alone.

This led to Suns fans in unison letting out a “here we go again,” as Booker came into the night 0-for-38 from deep in games when he was at No. 6 trying to hit the seventh.

He missed one more on Monday before his 40th try was the successful one.

He knocked down another in the third quarter for good measure to bump the career high to 8.

Booker scored 37 of his 52 points in a first half. The Suns led by as many as 27 before winning 124-111.

He later reached 40-plus points in the third quarter, the fifth time he has done that in New Orleans, a new record for a visiting player.

