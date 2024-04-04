Close
Arizona Coyotes sign forward Sam Lipkin to 3-year, entry-level contract

Apr 4, 2024, 11:00 AM

Sam Lipkin high fives his team...

Sam Lipkin #28 of the Quinnipiac Bobcats celebrates a goal in the third period during a semifinal of the 2023 Frozen Four against the Michigan Wolverines at Amalie Arena on April 06, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Sam Lipkin to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Lipkin will report to the Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona added.

“We are pleased to sign Sam Lipkin and have him join our organization,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a press release. “Sam is a big, skilled, two-way forward who had a very successful college career. We look forward to continuing to watch his development.”

Lipkin was selected by the Coyotes in the seventh round (No. 223) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

In 39 games with Quinnipiac this past season, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound forward registered 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points to go along with 37 penalty minutes.

In 2022-23, Lipkin was second on the team in scoring behind 14-29-43 across 39 games. He not only took home the ECAC Rookie of the Year, but the forward was also a part of the Quinnipiac’s first NCAA title with a win over Minnesota.

Additionally, Lipkin played 93 games across three seasons (2019-22) with the USHL’s Chicago Steel, registering 39 goals and 43 assists for 82 points. He played alongside Coyotes forward Josh Doan in 2020-21.

The Coyotes are back in action Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

