Suns flip a switch defensively in win over Timberwolves

Apr 5, 2024, 9:31 PM | Updated: 11:15 pm

BY TYLER DRAKE


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns put the clamps down early on and never looked back in their 97-87 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

In what might be its best defensive showing of the season, Phoenix generated 14 first-half Minnesota turnovers for 19 points. Those numbers moved to 19 and 24, respectively, when it was all said and done.

Four Suns finished with at least two steals on their way to 12 as a team for the game, with center Jusuf Nurkic and guard Devin Booker leading the way with three apiece.

The big man did a little bit of everything of the defensive side, adding 15 rebounds and a block in the victory.

As a team, Phoenix limited Minnesota to no more than 21 points in all but the fourth quarter (26).

It’s the lowest point total the Suns have allowed all season and the third time this year Phoenix has held an opponent under 90 points.

Move the ball

On top of the defensive effort, the Suns also showed their ability to space the rock.

All five of the team’s starters finished in double figures and got up at least nine shots. Sharpshooter Grayson Allen led all scorers with 23 points and was 4-of-8 from 3-point land. He added eight rebounds and an assist.

Forward Kevin Durant chipped in 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

Booker meanwhile put up one of his best games of the season from an assists standpoint, dishing out 13 on Friday night. With 13 points, he notched his 11th double-double of the evening.

It wasn’t just Booker, though, as Durant and Nurkic recorded six each and the Suns totaled 29 as a team.

