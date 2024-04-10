Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott will miss the rest of the season because of an upper-body injury, the team announced before Tuesday’s game at the Seattle Kraken.

Dermott notched two goals and five assists is 50 games this season, his first with Arizona after signing a one-year contract last July.

He was injured in the second period of Sunday’s game at San Jose when checked by Sharks forward Luke Kunin. He left the game after the check and did not return.

To replace Dermott, the Coyotes recalled defenseman Maksymilian Szuber from Tucson of the American Hockey League. Szuber made his NHL debut vs. the Kraken on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have listed forward Nick Bjugstad as “day to day” because of an upper-body injury.

Bjugstad is having a solid season with 22 goals and 23 assists in 76 games. He’s three goals shy of setting a career-high for goals in a season (24 in 2014-15 with Florida).

The team recalled forward Jan Jenik to replace Bjugstad as he tries to get back on the ice. Jenik played his 19th NHL game on Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s game, the Coyotes, who will miss the playoffs, will have four games left to play.

