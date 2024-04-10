Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Injured Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott will miss rest of season

Apr 9, 2024, 7:53 PM | Updated: 8:00 pm

Travis Dermott #33 of the Arizona Coyotes skates on the ice with pride tape at Mullett Arena on Oct...

Travis Dermott #33 of the Arizona Coyotes skates on the ice with pride tape at Mullett Arena on October 21, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott will miss the rest of the season because of an upper-body injury, the team announced before Tuesday’s game at the Seattle Kraken.

Dermott notched two goals and five assists is 50 games this season, his first with Arizona after signing a one-year contract last July.

He was injured in the second period of Sunday’s game at San Jose when checked by Sharks forward Luke Kunin. He left the game after the check and did not return.

RELATED STORIES

To replace Dermott, the Coyotes recalled defenseman Maksymilian Szuber from Tucson of the American Hockey League. Szuber made his NHL debut vs. the Kraken on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have listed forward Nick Bjugstad as “day to day” because of an upper-body injury.

Bjugstad is having a solid season with 22 goals and 23 assists in 76 games. He’s three goals shy of setting a career-high for goals in a season (24 in 2014-15 with Florida).

The team recalled forward Jan Jenik to replace Bjugstad as he tries to get back on the ice. Jenik played his 19th NHL game on Tuesday.

After Tuesday’s game, the Coyotes, who will miss the playoffs, will have four games left to play.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes Phoenix arena plan rendering...

Kevin Zimmerman

Scottsdale mayor clarifies biggest problem with Coyotes arena plans

Scottsdale shared a letter written by its mayor clarifying why he pushed back against the Arizona Coyotes' proposed arena in Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Rendering of the Arizona Coyotes' Phoenix arena plan...

Kevin Zimmerman

Scottsdale mayor says potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix ‘not feasible, or welcome’

Scottsdale mayor David Ortega in a news release expressed opposition to the Arizona Coyotes' potential new arena in nearby Phoenix.

1 day ago

Dylan Guenther...

Associated Press

Coyotes outscore Sharks 3-0 in 3rd period of road win

Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the San Jose Sharks.

2 days ago

Michael Carcone celebrates...

Associated Press

Michael Carcone scores twice as Coyotes net 6 in 3rd period, beat Golden Knights

Michael Carcone scored twice in Arizona’s six-goal third period, and the Coyotes rallied from three goals down to beat Vegas on Friday night.

4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes Phoenix arena plan rendering...

Dan Bickley

If it happened, Coyotes relocation would give Arizona closure more than mourning

With great respect to Arizona Coyotes diehards: There is no public mourning over the word relocation. It's more like closure.

4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes arena renderings leaked on the team's app...

Arizona Sports

Auction date set for Phoenix land Coyotes want for arena

The land in Phoenix that the Arizona Coyotes said they are targeting to purchase for the development of a new arena has an auction date set.

5 days ago

Injured Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott will miss rest of season