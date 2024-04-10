Close
Coyotes shut out for 2nd time this season, Kraken’s Grubauer saves 39 shots

Apr 9, 2024, 10:04 PM

Philipp Grubauer...

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save against Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Wright scored 68 seconds into the first period for his fourth goal in four games since being called up from the AHL, Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves in his second shutout of the season, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Arizona was shut out for the second time this season, the last coming in the third game of the season in a 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders in October.

André Burakovsky, Justin Schultz, Brandon Tanev and Will Borgen also scored as the Kraken won for the fifth time in seven games with the end of the regular season drawing closer.

With the playoffs no longer possible for Seattle, most of the attention has shifted to its young players called up from Coachella Valley of the AHL and specifically Wright, who won’t turn 21 until early in 2025.

Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022 had 20 goals in 53 games in the AHL this season and has immediately carried that production into his limited stint with the Kraken. Wright had the first three-point game of his career in a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Friday and needed a little more than a minute to get on the scoresheet against Arizona.

Wright collected a pass from Jordan Eberle near the end line and flipped a backhanded shot that caught Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka off guard and caromed into the net.

Burakovsky scored on the power play 66 seconds after Wright’s goal, his fifth power-play goal of the season — a career-high. Schultz added his seventh of the season early in the third period, finishing off a 2-on-1 pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Tanev and Borgen scored in the third period.

Grubauer’s shutout was his second of the season after blanking Pittsburgh in late February, when Seattle still had playoff aspirations. He was especially good in second period, stopping 18 shots, including several dangerous opportunities for the Coyotes. He made a pair of stops on Alex Kerfoot in the final minute to preserve the shutout.

Vejmelka made 20 saves for Arizona.

The Coyotes are at Vancouver on Wednesday night.

