Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes put aside Utah relocation talk with win over Canucks

Apr 11, 2024, 7:48 AM

Logan Cooley celebrates with Dylan Guenther of the Arizona Coyotes...

Logan Cooley #92 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates after scoring a goal in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks during their NHL game at Rogers Arena on April 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Logan Cooley scored 3:50 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Dylan Guenther — who turned 21 on Wednesday — helped out on the play and finished with a goal and three assists for the Coyotes. Vladislav Kolyachonok had a goal and an assist, Josh Brown also scored, and Connor Ingram finished with 23 saves.

The Coyotes made headlines earlier Wednesday when reports emerged that the NHL is working on contingency plans in case the team is moved to Salt Lake City in the offseason.

The NHL has been working on two schedule drafts for next season in case the team is in Arizona or playing under a different name in Utah, according to a person familiar with the planning.

RELATED STORIES

“We came together as a group,” Cooley said. “We put the rest aside, just had fun. … We need to stick together as a group and that’s what we did.”

Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland and J.T. Miller scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, and Quinn Hughes had three assists. Arturs Silovs made 14 saves.

“We made a push at the end,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “Too many missed shots. I didn’t think we went to the net first two periods. Third period we had urgency. … You get the point out it, try to be positive.”

Vancouver saw its lead over Edmonton in the division shrink to four points. Edmonton has two games in hand and will host the Canucks on Saturday.

Arizona went on the power play 1:45 into overtime after Brock Boeser was called for tripping Guenther. Seconds after the penalty ended, Guenther sent a shot to the net and Cooley batted it in for his 19th of the season.

Guenther has 15 goals and 16 assists in 42 games since being called up from Tucson of the AHL in January.’

“He played the game the right way,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “He has great value, and he will be a great leader on our team.”

After falling behind 3-1 in the third period, the Canucks made a late rally and forced overtime.

Garland cut the Coyotes’ lead to one with 8:42 left in the third, getting a pass from Nils Hoglander and firing a wrist shot past Ingram from the bottom of the faceoff circle for his 19th.

Vancouver tied it with a power-play goal exactly 5 minutes later. With Arizona’s Michael Kesselring in the box for interference, Hughes sliced a pass to Pettersson and the Swedish center fired a one-timer in for his 34th goal of the season.

Vancouver went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, while Arizona was 0-for-5.

The Coyotes opened the scoring 5:46 into the second. Guenther’s shot bounced off of Silovs’ pad to Brown in the faceoff circle and he snapped a shot in past the goalie from the dot to make it 1-0.

The Canucks tied it with 1:28 left in the second when Miller backhanded in a rebound from the top of the crease for his 36th. It extended his point streak to nine games, with three goals and nine assists across the stretch.

Arizona went back ahead just 56 seconds later as Kolyachonok fired a long shot through traffic and the puck hit Canucks forward Dakota Joshua in the high slot before sailing in past Silovs for his first goal of the season in his second game. Kolyachonok was a late addition to the lineup, sliding in for Maksymilian Szuber, who was sent down to Tucson of the AHL earlier Wednesday.

The Coyotes boosted their cushion to two goals at 1:55 of the third when Cooley picked the puck off the stick of Hughes below the goal line and flicked it to Guenther, stationed at the top of the crease. The forward snapped a shot in for his 15th.

Canucks center Elias Lindholm returned to the lineup after missing seven games with a wrist injury. He skated on the third line with Phillip Di Giuseppe and Ilya Mikheyev.

“He played hard tonight,” Tocchet said. “It’s a good step for him.”

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Edmonton on Friday night in the fourth of a five-game trip.

Canucks: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny talks to his players...

Arizona Sports

Tourigny: Coyotes staffers dealing with ‘real life’ emotions amid relocation chatter

The Arizona Coyotes' future is very much up in the air with the reports of potential relocation swirling around the desert franchise.

2 hours ago

Rendering of the Arizona Coyotes' Phoenix arena plan...

Arizona Sports

Relocation? Sale? Arizona Coyotes have 3 potential paths in arena saga

The Coyotes could be forced to sell, potentially relocating to Utah. There is a chance they could bring an expansion team back to Arizona.

1 day ago

Rendering of the Arizona Coyotes' Phoenix arena plan....

Kevin Zimmerman

Why the Coyotes’ uncertain Arizona future is linked to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith has been talking NHL hockey, and an Arizona Coyotes sale could be in his sights.

1 day ago

Xavier Gutierrez, Arizona Coyotes president and CEO...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes, Utah group have talked about relocating NHL franchise from Arizona

The NHL is currently drafting a 2024-25 schedule that includes two versions. One has the Arizona Coyotes playing in Salt Lake City, Utah.

1 day ago

Philipp Grubauer...

Associated Press

Coyotes shut out for 2nd time this season, Kraken’s Grubauer saves 39 shots

Philipp Grubauer made 39 saves in his second shutout of the season, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

2 days ago

Travis Dermott #33 of the Arizona Coyotes skates on the ice with pride tape at Mullett Arena on Oct...

Arizona Sports

Injured Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott will miss rest of season

Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott will miss the rest of the season because of an upper-body injury, the team announced before Tuesday's game at the Seattle Kraken.

2 days ago

Coyotes put aside Utah relocation talk with win over Canucks