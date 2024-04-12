Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns is on track to return from a torn meniscus on Friday when the Wolves match up against the Atlanta Hawks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said.

The Phoenix Suns play Towns and Minnesota in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

Towns last saw the floor on March 4 when he scored 14 points in 21 minutes in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The seven-footer was averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and three assists per game before his All-Star season was halted for the injury.

He played in the first matchup between the two teams in November, posting a 25-point, seven-rebound effort in an 18-point Suns win. He was rehabbing the torn meniscus when the two teams met again, a 10-point Suns win last week.

Even without Towns in the lineup, Minnesota maintained its hold near the top of the West standings and are just one game out of first place entering action on Thursday.

Under the right circumstances between now and then, the regular season finale could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup between the Suns and Wolves.