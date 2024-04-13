Arizona Coyotes fans react to reports of team relocating to Utah

Arizona Coyotes hockey fans both in and out of the desert gathered together to mourn as reports of the team relocating to Utah came out Friday.

Fans expressed frustration with the ownership group that took years to get the local hockey team headed in the right direction, as well as the frustration of relocating as soon as it seemed like that right direction was found.

Finally do a proper rebuild after 2+ decades of mostly God awful hockey and finally have an arena plan that looks like it will work and NOW you leave? That's the most Coyote thing ever. One last kick in the nuts on the way out. I'd expect nothing less. — Remo Lalli (@RemoLalli) April 13, 2024

One newer Coyotes fan living on the other side of the country in Kentucky lamented seeing the move from afar.

Sad day for #Yotes fans… moving to Salt Lake sucks. This was my first year watching hockey. Im in Kentucky but I stayed up most nights watching my newfound love of hockey and team. Went to 2 games to watch them in Nashville. I love this team 🙁 sucks to see em move — TopGunHatch🔺️ (@TopGunHatch) April 13, 2024

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer also chimed in, offering stronger feelings from within the Valley.

Another fan reflected on some fond memories of desert hockey for both he and his family.

I went to the first opening night at Glendale Arena

The 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs is one of my favorite memories. The building was electric every night, almost a riot at the end of the elimination game against LA.

My son played inbetween periods of a Whiteout Game. — Derek Palos (@DPizzle70) April 13, 2024

One fan pinpointed the failed Tempe Entertainment District vote as one of the lynchpins for the team’s departure.

Hope all the Tempe voters who said no are enjoying that land fill — Dylan From the 602 (@DRaddatz0) April 13, 2024

Another fan happily bid the team farewell, citing bad teams and distant arena situations as reasons the Valley couldn’t connect with the team long term.

Good Riddance. This team has never been good. They were doomed from the start when they started playing games 40 to 50 minutes on the other side of the valley. Far away from the bulk of the fanbase. — Big Mike (@BigMikeMojo) April 13, 2024

Follow @AZSports