Arizona Coyotes fans react to reports of team relocating to Utah

Apr 12, 2024, 7:42 PM

Fans cheer during the second period of the NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets at Mullett Arena on October 28, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. The Jets defeated the Coyotes 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Coyotes hockey fans both in and out of the desert gathered together to mourn as reports of the team relocating to Utah came out Friday.

Fans expressed frustration with the ownership group that took years to get the local hockey team headed in the right direction, as well as the frustration of relocating as soon as it seemed like that right direction was found.

One newer Coyotes fan living on the other side of the country in Kentucky lamented seeing the move from afar.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer also chimed in, offering stronger feelings from within the Valley.

Another fan reflected on some fond memories of desert hockey for both he and his family.

One fan pinpointed the failed Tempe Entertainment District vote as one of the lynchpins for the team’s departure.

Another fan happily bid the team farewell, citing bad teams and distant arena situations as reasons the Valley couldn’t connect with the team long term.

