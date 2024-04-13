Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was fined $2,000 for flopping following an official league review for his actions during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Friday night.

With 7:23 remaining in the first quarter, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox tried to steal a pass thrown to Nurkic by Suns guard Bradley Beal. Fox and Nurkic collided on the play, and the Suns’ big man fell to the floor.

A video of the play can be found online.

Nurkic was not disciplined in the game for the play but if he had been, Sacramento would have been awarded a free throw. The in-game penalty is a new rule for this season.

The updated in-game flopping penalty is in a one-year trial period. Josh Okogie has been the only other Suns’ player to be fined for flopping this season. The guard was fined $2,000 for flopping late in the game against the Golden State Warriors on opening night.

Aside from the flop, Nurkic had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Phoenix’s 108-107 victory over the Kings in Sacramento.

