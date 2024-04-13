Close
Drew Eubanks, Anthony Edwards questionable for Suns’ regular season finale vs. Timberwolves

Apr 13, 2024, 3:44 PM

Drew Eubanks #14 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before the NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Fo...

Drew Eubanks #14 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before the NBA game against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center on February 14, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns listed Drew Eubanks as questionable and Damion Lee as out for the team’s regular season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Eubanks is dealing with right ankle soreness, and Lee continues to rehab after meniscus surgery.

On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (meniscus) are questionable.

Towns made his return to the floor in a three-point win on Friday after missing 18 straight games, posting 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes.

Eubanks has played 74 games this season, the second most of any season in his career whether he plays Sunday or not (78 games last season).

He had played in 38 straight games — including four starts — before coming out of the rotation completely for a Suns win on Wednesday against the Clippers, in which Thaddeus Young handled the backup center duties to the tune of two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 13 minutes.

Lee will finish the regular season without a game played. At one time, the team referenced late-March, early-April as a potential debut window for Lee, but he will go without seeing the floor in his second season in the Valley.

The Suns enter the regular season finale in possession of homecourt in any potential play-in appearance, finishing at least seventh in the West.

However, a Suns win on Sunday plus a New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers would pave the way for Phoenix to avoid the play-in entirely with a sixth-place finish.

If that happens, there’s a chance Suns-Wolves on Sunday is a preview of the first round of the playoffs.

That would take the Oklahoma City Thunder beating the Dallas Mavericks to earn the top seed and the Denver Nuggets beating the Memphis Grizzlies to earn the No. 2 seed. Neither the Mavericks (locked into No. 5) nor the Grizzlies (eliminated) can change their fate with a win.

