Eric Gordon out for Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon is out for the team’s regular season finale on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gordon was a late addition to the injury report in the morning due to a migraine.

Backup center Drew Eubanks is available after being listed as questionable on the initial injury report due to right ankle soreness. Damion Lee remains out.

Gordon has played in 68 games this season, averaging 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.8% at 3-point range.

On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (meniscus) are active after being listed as questionable.

Towns made his return to the floor in a three-point win on Friday after missing 18 straight games, posting 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes.

Eubanks has played 74 games this season, the second most of any season in his career.

He had played in 38 straight games — including four starts — before coming out of the rotation completely for a Suns win on Wednesday against the Clippers, in which Thaddeus Young handled the backup center duties to the tune of two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 13 minutes.

Lee will finish the regular season without a game played. At one time, the team referenced late-March, early-April as a potential debut window for Lee, but he will go without seeing the floor in his second season in the Valley.

The Suns enter the regular season finale in possession of homecourt in any potential play-in appearance, finishing at least seventh in the West.

However, a Suns win on Sunday plus a New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers would pave the way for Phoenix to avoid the play-in entirely with a sixth-place finish.

If that happens, there’s a chance Suns-Wolves on Sunday is a preview of the first round of the playoffs.

That would take the Oklahoma City Thunder beating the Dallas Mavericks to earn the top seed and the Denver Nuggets beating the Memphis Grizzlies to earn the No. 2 seed. Neither the Mavericks (locked into No. 5) nor the Grizzlies (eliminated) can change their fate with a win.

Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

