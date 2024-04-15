The Phoenix Suns will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for a series starting Saturday in Minneapolis, but tip-off times and the rest of the schedule remain undecided with the play-in games yet to happen for teams seeded 6-10 in each conference.

The sixth-seeded Suns beat the third-seeded T-Wolves on Sunday, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their respective regular-season finales. The results helped Phoenix to avoid the play-in tournament, earning a week off before its first-round series starts.

Victories by the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder moved the Wolves down to No. 3 after three teams came into their regular season finales tied at No. 1 for the first time in NBA history.

When do the Suns have Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the T-Wolves?

The Suns will play the first of up to seven games against the T-Wolves on Saturday. Tip times and TV networks for the games will be decided at a later date.

The series will begin in Minnesota at the Target Center where the Timberwolves are 30-11 this season. The Suns finished the regular season 24-17 away from home.

Phoenix finished its regular season 10-4 over its last 14 games. Minnesota finished 9-5 over its final 14, the difference being two head-to-head wins by the Suns over the stretch.

The Suns won the earlier matchup in the season as well, a three-point win in November, setting the foundation for a regular-season sweep.

