Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Full schedule: How to watch Suns-Timberwolves Game 1

Apr 20, 2024, 7:50 AM | Updated: 7:57 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs for a series starting Saturday in Minneapolis.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the tilt between the third-seeded T-Wolves and sixth-seeded Suns is slated for 12:30 p.m. MST on ESPN or locally on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

It can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Here is the full schedule for the first-round matchup:

#6 Phoenix vs. #3 Dallas

DAY

DATE

AWAY

HOME

GM

TIME

TV

Sat

4/20

Phoenix

Minnesota

1

12:30 p.m.

ESPN/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Tue

4/23

Phoenix

Minnesota

2

4:30 p.m.

TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Fri

4/26

Minnesota

Phoenix

3

7:30 p.m.

ESPN/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Sun

4/28

Minnesota

Phoenix

4

6:30 p.m.

TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Tue

4/30

Phoenix

Minnesota

5*

TBD

TBD

Thu

5/2

Minnesota

Phoenix

6*

TBD

TBD

Sat

5/4

Phoenix

Minnesota

7*

TBD

TNT

To nail down the sixth seed, the Suns beat the T-Wolves on Sunday, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their respective regular-season finales. The results helped Phoenix to avoid the play-in tournament, earning a week off before its first-round series starts.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking of the Lakers, they knocked off the Pelicans in their play-in tournament matchup to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. L.A. will now face No. 2 seed Denver in the first round of the playoffs.

Victories by the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder moved the Wolves down to No. 3 after three teams came into their regular season finales tied at No. 1 for the first time in NBA history.

The series will begin in Minnesota at the Target Center where the Timberwolves are 30-11 this season. The Suns finished the regular season 24-17 away from home.

Phoenix finished its regular season 10-4 over its last 14 games. Minnesota finished 9-5 over its final 14, the difference being two head-to-head wins by the Suns over the stretch.

The Suns won the earlier matchup in the season as well, an 18-point win in November, setting the foundation for a regular-season sweep.

How to watch Game 1 of the Suns-Wolves first-round playoff series

Time: 12:30 p.m. MST. Saturday

TV: ESPN/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant...

Dan Bickley

Legacies are on the line for Suns stars entering the playoffs

Legacy is a central theme on the eve of the Suns’ 2023-24 postseason journey, starting with the reputation of Devin Booker.

16 hours ago

Karl-Anthony Towns posts up Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

Who’s the favorite? Our roundtable makes Suns-Wolves playoff series predictions

Let's make our predictions for the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round playoff series.

20 hours ago

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball against Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoeni...

Kellan Olson

Who will win trade-off of Timberwolves’ size vs. Suns’ space?

The Minnesota Timberwolves' size and the Phoenix Suns' spacing will make for a fun stylistic clash in the NBA Playoffs.

1 day ago

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant...

Nick Borgia

Team USA’s Grant Hill delivers Olympics jerseys to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant officially accepted the invitation to compete on USA's 12-man squad for the Paris Olympics.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is overconfidence the biggest concern with the Suns in their playoff series with the Timberwolves?

Having not lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves all season, Wolf & Luke wonder if the Phoenix Suns might be a little overconfident heading into their first round playoff series with them.

2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Bradley Beal #3...

Kellan Olson

Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic must maintain footing for Suns playoffs series vs. T-Wolves

Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic must step up to help the Phoenix Suns' first-round playoff series against the Timberwolves.

2 days ago

Full schedule: How to watch Suns-Timberwolves Game 1