The Phoenix Suns trail the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs after the T-Wolves took the opener, 120-95, to set up a Game 2 at 4:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

It will be broadcast on TV via TNT or locally on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

It can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Here is the full schedule for the first-round matchup:

#6 Phoenix vs. #3 Minnesota DAY DATE AWAY HOME GM TIME TV/Result Sat 4/20 Phoenix Minnesota 1 12:30 p.m. Timberwolves win, 120-95 Tue 4/23 Phoenix Minnesota 2 4:30 p.m. TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Fri 4/26 Minnesota Phoenix 3 7:30 p.m. ESPN/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Sun 4/28 Minnesota Phoenix 4 6:30 p.m. TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports Tue 4/30 Phoenix Minnesota 5* TBD TBD Thu 5/2 Minnesota Phoenix 6* TBD TBD Sat 5/4 Phoenix Minnesota 7* TBD TNT

To nail down the sixth seed, the Suns beat the T-Wolves, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their respective regular-season finales. The results helped Phoenix to avoid the play-in tournament, earning a week off before its first-round series starts.

The series began in Minnesota at the Target Center where the Timberwolves were 30-11 in the regular season. The Suns finished the regular season 24-17 away from home.

The Suns won all three regular-season games against Minnesota.

Phoenix finished its regular season 10-4 over its last 14 games. Minnesota finished 9-5 over its final 14, the difference being two head-to-head wins by the Suns over the stretch.

The Suns won the earlier matchup in the regular season as well, an 18-point win in November, setting the foundation for a regular-season sweep.

Time: 4:30 p.m. MST. Tuesday

TV: TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

