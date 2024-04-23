Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Full schedule: How to watch Suns-Timberwolves Game 2

Apr 23, 2024, 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns trail the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs after the T-Wolves took the opener, 120-95, to set up a Game 2 at 4:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

It will be broadcast on TV via TNT or locally on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

It can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Here is the full schedule for the first-round matchup:

#6 Phoenix vs. #3 Minnesota

DAY

DATE

AWAY

HOME

GM

TIME

TV/Result

Sat

4/20

Phoenix

Minnesota

1

12:30 p.m.

Timberwolves win, 120-95

Tue

4/23

Phoenix

Minnesota

2

4:30 p.m.

TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Fri

4/26

Minnesota

Phoenix

3

7:30 p.m.

ESPN/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Sun

4/28

Minnesota

Phoenix

4

6:30 p.m.

TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Tue

4/30

Phoenix

Minnesota

5*

TBD

TBD

Thu

5/2

Minnesota

Phoenix

6*

TBD

TBD

Sat

5/4

Phoenix

Minnesota

7*

TBD

TNT

To nail down the sixth seed, the Suns beat the T-Wolves, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their respective regular-season finales. The results helped Phoenix to avoid the play-in tournament, earning a week off before its first-round series starts.

The series began in Minnesota at the Target Center where the Timberwolves were 30-11 in the regular season. The Suns finished the regular season 24-17 away from home.

The Suns won all three regular-season games against Minnesota.

Phoenix finished its regular season 10-4 over its last 14 games. Minnesota finished 9-5 over its final 14, the difference being two head-to-head wins by the Suns over the stretch.

The Suns won the earlier matchup in the regular season as well, an 18-point win in November, setting the foundation for a regular-season sweep.

What time, TV channel is Game 2 of the Suns-Wolves first-round playoff series?

Time: 4:30 p.m. MST. Tuesday

TV: TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

