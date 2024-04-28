Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Full schedule: How to watch Suns-Timberwolves Game 4

Apr 28, 2024, 3:24 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns face elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Phoenix is down 0-3 to set up a Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. MST on Sunday.

It will be broadcast on TV via TNT or locally on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.

It can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Here is the full schedule for the first-round matchup:

#6 Phoenix vs. #3 Minnesota

DAY

DATE

AWAY

HOME

GM

TIME

TV/Result

Sat

4/20

Phoenix

Minnesota

1

12:30 p.m.

Timberwolves win, 120-95

Tue

4/23

Phoenix

Minnesota

2

4:30 p.m.

Timberwolves win, 105-93

Fri

4/26

Minnesota

Phoenix

3

7:30 p.m.

Timberwolves win, 126-109

Sun

4/28

Minnesota

Phoenix

4

6:30 p.m.

TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Tue

4/30

Phoenix

Minnesota

5*

TBD

TBD

Thu

5/2

Minnesota

Phoenix

6*

TBD

TBD

Sat

5/4

Phoenix

Minnesota

7*

TBD

TNT

RELATED STORIES

To nail down the sixth seed, the Suns beat the T-Wolves in the final regular season game, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their respective regular-season finales. The results helped Phoenix to avoid the play-in tournament, earning a week off before its first-round series starts.

The series began in Minnesota at the Target Center where the Timberwolves were 30-11 in the regular season. The Suns finished the regular season 24-17 away from home.

The Suns won all three regular-season games against Minnesota.

Phoenix finished its regular season 10-4 over its last 14 games. Minnesota finished 9-5 over its final 14, the difference being two head-to-head wins by the Suns over the stretch.

The Suns won the earlier matchup in the regular season as well, an 18-point win in November, setting the foundation for a regular-season sweep.

What time, TV channel is Game 4 of the Suns-Wolves first-round playoff series?

Time: 6:30 p.m. MST. Tuesday

TV: TNT/Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball under pressure from Jaden McDaniels #3 of the...

Kellan Olson

What do Phoenix Suns have left facing sweep vs. Timberwolves?

There aren't many solutions left for the Phoenix Suns to find while facing elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

22 hours ago

Anthony Edwards...

Kevin Zimmerman

Anthony Edwards, T-Wolves have flipped every script on the Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert have stepped up to every change in attack coming from the Phoenix Suns.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Slow burn of Suns’ splintering nears end, T-Wolves take 3-0 lead

It's the same old story for the Phoenix Suns and their season is coming to an end shortly after another loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts on the bench during the second half of game three of the...

Dan Bickley

Suns’ shortcomings are a cautionary tale of modern superteams

The Suns' loss to the Timberwolves on Friday was yet another tribute to one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

2 days ago

Wolves guard Nickeil Walker-Alexander after a made 3 in Game 3 against the Suns...

Arizona Sports

Suns tank another quarter to go down 0-3 vs. Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns lost the third quarter of Game 3, 36-20, as the Minnesota Timberwolves have them on the brink of elimination.

2 days ago

Bol Bol came off the bench and provided a highlight dunk in Game 3 of Suns-T-Wolves. (Jeremy Schnel...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Bol Bol takes advantage of playoff minutes with transition dunk vs. Wolves

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol threw down a highlight dunk in the second quarter of Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2 days ago

Full schedule: How to watch Suns-Timberwolves Game 4