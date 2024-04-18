The Arizona Coyotes won 5-2 over the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, in the franchise’s final home game in the Valley before relocating to Utah. The fans at Mullett Arena at different points united in a “Salt Lake sucks” chant.

Fans were passionate in letting owner Alex Meruelo, who is planning to sell the team to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, know their feelings on the team’s pending relocation to Salt Lake City.

“Salt Lake Sucks” chants have taken over Mullett Arena. pic.twitter.com/oFW7ka8OCb — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) April 18, 2024

Lawson Crouse makes it a 3-1 advantage for the Coyotes in the third period. And yes, shortly after the goal, “Salt Lake sucks” chants again rang out. pic.twitter.com/5Jf1vts7BI — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) April 18, 2024

Liam O’Brien, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther and Sean Durzi found the net for the Coyotes, scoring the final Valley goals before the franchise leaves.

A few other chants that have been heard tonight during Coyotes-Oilers: – "Where's Meruelo?" – "Build a rink!" — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) April 18, 2024

Sam Carrick and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers, their 10th and 20th goals on the season, respectively.

Closing the book on the Arizona Coyotes with a victory. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VIothSYNCv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2024

The Coyotes had team employees join them on the ice in their salute to the fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYvY3tgj5A — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 18, 2024

Josh Doan is one example of a budding star that the Valley won’t be able to see come into his own. He scored five goals over 11 games after being called up to the NHL squad on March 25.

After growing up in the Valley with a father, Shane, who is a Coyotes legend, Doan went on to play at Arizona State before playing for the hockey team his dad starred for.

“It’s obviously an emotional week and it’s something that’s kind of in everyone’s heads … but at the end of the day, finish off tonight and I think at the end of the game, it’ll be a different feeling and an emotional one,” Doan told reporters before the game.

The Coyotes raise their sticks to the crowd after their final game in Arizona. #Yotes pic.twitter.com/2BGs1K7nN8 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 18, 2024

It’s been 30 minutes since the final buzzer but some fans are still here hoping to catch gear and memorabilia from players. #Yotes pic.twitter.com/sFD7aKy4ve — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 18, 2024

After the game, Doan talked about the group’s perspective on potential relocation to Salt Lake City.

“Amongst the group, obviously there’s no hate towards Salt Lake City because they’re welcoming us with open arms,” Doan said. “And we don’t want there to be hate across the board from fans here towards them, ’cause the people there had nothing to do with it, they’ve been welcoming and supportive of us too.”

