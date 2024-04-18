Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

‘Salt Lake sucks:’ Coyotes win in front of emotional crowd at final Arizona game

Apr 17, 2024, 10:12 PM | Updated: 11:28 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


A fan shares their love with the Coyotes from the stands during the last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) A fan shares their love with the Coyotes from the stands during the last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) One fan had a Joker sign up to the glass during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes mascot Howler looks on as the team plays its final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) A look inside Mullett Arena ahead of the Coyotes' last home game in Phoenix. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Coyotes fans share their love of the hockey team, as it plays its last game in Phoenix before relocating to Utah. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports.) Clayton Keller before the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Keller and Connor McDavid square off for puck drop before the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Clayton Keller during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien scores Arizona's first goal of the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien scores Arizona's first goal of the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny looks on as the team hosts its final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Logan Cooley skates during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Lawson Crouse looks on as the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Lawson Crouse smiles on as the Coyotes play their final home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Nick Schmaltz gets a shot off during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Josh Doan skating during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports) Josh Doan skating during the Coyotes' last home game in the Valley. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

The Arizona Coyotes won 5-2 over the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, in the franchise’s final home game in the Valley before relocating to Utah. The fans at Mullett Arena at different points united in a “Salt Lake sucks” chant.

Fans were passionate in letting owner Alex Meruelo, who is planning to sell the team to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, know their feelings on the team’s pending relocation to Salt Lake City.

Liam O’Brien, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther and Sean Durzi found the net for the Coyotes, scoring the final Valley goals before the franchise leaves.

Sam Carrick and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers, their 10th and 20th goals on the season, respectively.

Josh Doan is one example of a budding star that the Valley won’t be able to see come into his own. He scored five goals over 11 games after being called up to the NHL squad on March 25.

After growing up in the Valley with a father, Shane, who is a Coyotes legend, Doan went on to play at Arizona State before playing for the hockey team his dad starred for.

“It’s obviously an emotional week and it’s something that’s kind of in everyone’s heads … but at the end of the day, finish off tonight and I think at the end of the game, it’ll be a different feeling and an emotional one,” Doan told reporters before the game.

After the game, Doan talked about the group’s perspective on potential relocation to Salt Lake City.

“Amongst the group, obviously there’s no hate towards Salt Lake City because they’re welcoming us with open arms,” Doan said. “And we don’t want there to be hate across the board from fans here towards them, ’cause the people there had nothing to do with it, they’ve been welcoming and supportive of us too.”

