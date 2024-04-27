Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Grayson Allen out for Game 3 after re-injuring ankle vs. T-Wolves

Apr 26, 2024, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the second half in game one of the We...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during the second half in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on April 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is out for Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday after re-injuring his right ankle in Tuesday’s loss.

Head coach Frank Vogel said pregame that Allen was struggling to move laterally before he heard work of how Allen’s pregame warmup went.

Royce O’Neale will start in Allen’s place.

With Allen out, it forces Eric Gordon and O’Neale to play more minutes, as well as head coach Frank Vogel figuring out who the new eighth guy in the rotation. Candidates include Bol Bol and Josh Okogie, two players who offer different skillsets but not the well-roundedness and shooting of Allen.

Allen sprained his right ankle in the Game 1 defeat and played through the injury in Game 2. In the early third quarter, Allen tweaked it again and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

A re-aggravation of any injury can often lead to a longer absence than the initial injury forced. Allen, however, said after the game that re-spraining an ankle is more painful but that area already being more stretched out can potentially have a player avoid making it worse.

RELATED STORIES

Having an awkward landing on a collision back-to-back games with the same foot has to be frustrating.

“It’s really unlucky to be the same thing two games in a row,” Allen said Tuesday. “Been going a whole season really without it happening. It sucks.”

As you can imagine, this would bring on a glass-half-empty mindset on Allen’s chances of playing on Friday.

He said after practice on Thursday the ankle feels good.

“Better than I thought,” Allen said, noting he expected to be in more pain now than he is.

He’s benefitted from an extra day between games following each injury, the only time those breaks exist on the series schedule.

Allen played much better on Tuesday than he did in Game 1, which was aided greatly by Phoenix’s flow on offense improving as well.

While he hasn’t been able to get up many shots, taking five total in 42 minutes, his screen-setting and the tight coverage it forces from a defender was a boost in Game 2 for maximizing spacing. In addition, his defense has been solid all year and he was a part of the growth there for Game 2, too.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minneso...

Kellan Olson

What Suns have to replicate, fix to avoid 3-0 hole vs. T-Wolves

The formula for the Phoenix Suns to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves is there. The doubt is in their ability to achieve that.

13 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before the start of game one of the Western Conferenc...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant preaches execution over ‘rah-rah speeches’ for Suns

Kevin Durant did not choose to emphasize communication much as a key for the Suns to stay consistent and instead focused on execution.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is Kyler Murray in the Danger Zone with Marvin Harrison Jr.?

With there being widespread speculation that the Arizona Cardinals will take wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the 4th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Wolf & Luke wonder if he would be the right piece to help propel quarterback Kyler Murray to an explosive season.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Suns’ superteam is failing ‘spectacularly’

With the Phoenix Suns in a 2-0 hole to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first round playoff series, Dan Bickley wonders if the team can even the series up and take it back to Minnesota.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Do the Phoenix Suns have any fight left?

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: https://bit.ly/3R0PIAJ ARIZONA SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaSports/ X: https://x.com/azsports TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@arizonasports987 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arizsports/ ARIZONA SPORTS PODCASTS: https://arizonasports.com/category/podcasts/

2 days ago

Aircorg the corgi predicts the Phoenix Suns to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games....

Haboob Blog

The TikTok corgi is here if you are a Suns fan in need of hope

If you want to grasp at a final hopeful straw regarding whether the Phoenix Suns can extend their playoff run, the TikTok corgi is here.

2 days ago

Suns’ Grayson Allen out for Game 3 after re-injuring ankle vs. T-Wolves