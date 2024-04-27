Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol threw down a highlight dunk in the second quarter of Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, making the most of his first rotation minutes of the postseason.

Bol Bol in the Suns' playoff rotation is here, and it is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ojT6Su4YXl — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 27, 2024

His dunk tied the game at 42, capping off a short 8-2 spurt, and got the crowd turned up to 12.

FAST BREAK GAME-TYING SLAM FOR BOL BOL pic.twitter.com/qvJv4j1Hde — KOGOSTOMUS. (@kogostomus) April 27, 2024

There was an opening in the rotation with guard Grayson Allen out for Game 3 due to the ankle sprain he re-injured in Game 2.

Bol had played four and two minutes in Games 1 and 2, respectively. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in the regular season for the Suns, playing 43 games off the bench.