Suns’ Bol Bol takes advantage of playoff minutes with transition dunk vs. Wolves

Apr 26, 2024, 8:58 PM | Updated: 9:00 pm

Bol Bol came off the bench and provided a highlight dunk in Game 3 of Suns-T-Wolves. (Jeremy Schnel...

Bol Bol came off the bench and provided a highlight dunk in Game 3 of Suns-T-Wolves. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol threw down a highlight dunk in the second quarter of Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, making the most of his first rotation minutes of the postseason.

His dunk tied the game at 42, capping off a short 8-2 spurt, and got the crowd turned up to 12.

There was an opening in the rotation with guard Grayson Allen out for Game 3 due to the ankle sprain he re-injured in Game 2.

Bol had played four and two minutes in Games 1 and 2, respectively. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in the regular season for the Suns, playing 43 games off the bench.

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

