ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Brophy DL Zac Swanson transfers from Texas to Arizona State

May 2, 2024, 8:17 PM | Updated: 8:24 pm

Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Pasad...

Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Former Brophy defensive lineman Zac Swanson is transferring from Texas to Arizona State, he announced on Thursday.

Swanson was a top-400 overall prospect in 2022, the sixth-best in Arizona and a top-50 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports Composite. He now stands at 6-foot-4 and 282 pounds.

According to SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman, Swanson visited Washington and received interest from Arizona and Michigan State among others before choosing ASU.

He joins Prince Dorbah and J’Mond Tapp as ASU defensive linemen to transfer to Tempe from Texas. ASU receiver Troy Omeire was also once a member of the Longhorns.

He also joins Cole Martin as 2024 incoming transfers to be ranked in Arizona’s top 10 before making their original college choices.

Swanson will make up a defensive line room along with Dorbah and Tapp that also includes Clayton Smith (4.5 sacks for ASU in 2023), Justin Wodtly (one sack for Cincinnati in 2023) and Jeff Clark (two tackles for loss for Louisville in 2023) among others.

With his addition, ASU has a fourth-best transfer class in the Big 12 for 2024 with 27 new additions, second-most in the conference. Arizona State’s overall class that includes freshmen as well is ranked sixth in the Big 12.

2025 OL Rob Lapuaho commits to Arizona State

The good news kept coming into Thursday night for ASU, as Rob Lapuaho, a three-star offensive lineman out of Utah, committed to the program’s 2025 class, he announced.

Lapuaho is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds. He is a top-80 offensive tackle in the class out of West High School, according to 247Sports Composite.

His teammate along the West High offensive line, Semisi Tonga, is a three-star lineman signed to join ASU this season after flipping from an Oklahoma State commitment.

ASU was already ranked first in the Big 12 for 2025 additions, but the Lapuaho addition moves ASU up to No. 12 across the country.

