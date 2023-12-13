Close
3-star OL Semisi Tonga flips to Arizona State football

Dec 12, 2023, 8:30 PM

Semisi Tonga...

Salt Lake City West's Semisi Tonga flips from Oklahoma State to Arizona State. (@SemisiTonga4/X)

(@SemisiTonga4/X)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State football kept adding on Tuesday with the addition of 2024 three-star interior offensive lineman Semisi Tonga from Salt Lake City West High School, he announced on Instagram.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Tonga was initially committed to Oklahoma State before flipping to the Sun Devils. In addition to his initial announcement on Instagram, he shared a photo on X with Arizona State offensive line coach Saga Tuitele.

He is rated by 247Sports as the 70th-best interior offensive lineman in the class and Utah’s 11th-best prospect. Tonga’s other offers include Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Colorado and others.

Joining Tonga in ASU’s class of incoming offensive linemen are Filiva’a Saluni (No. 49 IOL) and Champ Westbrooks (No. 76 IOL).

According to reports, head coach Kenny Dillingham is also trying to flip Tonga’s Salt Lake City West teammate Nuku Mafi, who was committed to join Tonga at Oklahoma State.

Mafi is listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds and is also a three-star senior. However, he is rated a little higher than his teammate at 69th-best at his position and eighth-best in Utah.

ASU visits the two linemen’s initial choice Oklahoma State in 2024 as part of their first Big 12 schedule after non-conference matchups with the Cowboys each of the past two seasons.

Arizona State Football

...

3-star OL Semisi Tonga flips to Arizona State football