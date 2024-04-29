Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Does anyone want the Arizona State athletic director job?

Apr 29, 2024, 3:53 PM | Updated: 3:53 pm

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports


On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Damon Allred discussed the latest news surrounding Arizona State’s search for an athletic director.

According to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, there is pushback on the potential hire of Graham Rossini as athletic director. Per SunDevilSource’s Chris Karpman, Arizona State president Michael Crow was going to present Rossini to the Arizona Board of Regents last Thursday.  However, Karpman reported that donors have pushed back on the idea of making an internal hire.

Rossini is currently the executive senior associate athletic director at ASU.  He has been in the position since February 2021.  The Sun Devils have been without an athletic director since Ray Anderson resigned in November.

The guys also reacted to ASU football’s spring game, which was more of an open practice this season. The practice did feature a lot of 11-on-11 scrimmaging with plenty of notable plays made by both offensive and defensive players.

