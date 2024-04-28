Three-star cornerback recruit Dajon Hinton from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale announced Sunday that he is committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Hinton is now the fourth-highest recruit in head football coach Kenny Dillingham’s 2025 class.

A lot of thoughts and prayers with family I’m blessed to announce that I will be committed to @ASUFootball special thanks to @CoachMohns and @KennyDillingham for believing in me! #ForksUp Sunday Devil Nation let’s get it!!🔱🔱💯 pic.twitter.com/Gu0LopClDy — Dajon Hinton (@DajonHinton) April 28, 2024

Hinton is rated as the No. 67 cornerback in 2025 and the No. 6 prospect out of Arizona, according to 247Sports.

Hinton is listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. An injury derailed his 2023 season but in 2022, he posted 12 total tackles, two for loss and an interception over 11 games, according to MaxPreps.

The defensive back picked ASU over offers from Oregon, Arizona, Tennesee, TCU, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Washington, Boston College, Nevada, Louisville, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and Washington State.

Hinton is the Sun Devils’ 10th commitment for the 2025 class and his addition moved ASU’s class up to No. 17 nationally and second in the Big 12, after the school picked up its highest-profile commitment in the class earlier this month in four-star receiver Adrian Wilson.

Three-star safety recruit Rylon Dillard-Allen from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix also announced his commitment to Arizona State last week.

That momentum appears to be continuing despite the team learning of more NCAA penalties related to the recruiting rule-breaking from the prior coaching staff.

