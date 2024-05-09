Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State football lands former Colorado and Houston RB Alton McCaskill

May 9, 2024, 12:34 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Colorado and Houston running back Alton McCaskill committed to join the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday.

McCaskill in 2021 as a true freshman won AAC Freshman of the Year with the Cougars after rushing for 961 yards and scoring 16 rushing touchdowns. He added 113 receiving yards and two more scores as a pass-catcher.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound back took a medical redshirt year due to an ACL injury in 2022 and played in four games with Colorado in 2023 before requesting to take a redshirt season under head coach Deion Sanders. McCaskill carried the ball 14 times for 59 yards before he was shut down in late September.

The limited play presumably will count as a standard redshirt season, giving McCaskill three years of eligibility remaining.

At ASU, McCaskill joins a running back room with returnee Cameron Skattebo coming off a season of 783 rushing yards and nine touchdowns that paced the team. The room returns DeCarlos Brooks (259 yards) and Kyson Brown (106 rushing yards).

The Sun Devils this offseason also added USC transfer Raleek Brown, who has experience as a versatile slot receiver, as well as Jason Brown Jr., a four-star recruit who is the highest-rated member of Arizona State’s 2024 high school class.

