On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss Arizona State reportedly being expected to hire Graham Rossini as its next athletic director.

Multiple reports on Tuesday said that the school planned to hire Rossini, who has been in a position with ASU as executive senior associate athletic director and chief business officer since September after being hired as a senior associate athletic director in early 2021.

In 2002, Rossini received an MBA from ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business and previously served as director of baseball operations in the 2000s.

From 2008-21, Rossini was with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ special projects and fan experience department.

In his current position with Sun Devil Athletics, he played a major part in naming rights deals for the football stadium and basketball arena. He was key in the hiring of volleyball head coach JJ Van Niel, who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, last season. He also played a major part in the hiring of baseball head coach Willie Bloomquist.