Former Arizona State pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs was indicted by a grand jury on two charges for an altercation outside of a Starbucks in Scottsdale and will face a trial on Sept. 19.

Suggs was charged with one count of threatening and intimidating, and another for disorderly conduct with a weapon stemming from the altercation on March 10.

He has a pretrial hearing set for June 12 and pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said that Suggs, who was driving his Black Range Rover, made contact with the victim’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. A verbal confrontation ensued between Suggs and the victim, leading to explicit remarks and threats from Suggs.

“I’ll kill your (expletive) ass,” Suggs said, according to police.

As Suggs left the Starbucks, the report notes that he flashed a handgun through the open window of his vehicle, leaving the victim feeling endangered.

The dash camera in the vehicle of the victim captured footage of the altercation, which police obtained following the incident.

“I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me,” Suggs told The Baltimore Sun through a representative. “I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble. … When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence.”

Nearly a month later, Suggs was stopped and arrested by detectives as he left his Scottsdale residence. He was transported to the Scottsdale Police Department city jail for booking.

Suggs was later released.

The 41-year-old played from 2003-18 with the Baltimore Ravens, with a 2011 Defensive Player of the Year award. He made First Team All-Pro that season and Second Team All-Pro in 2008.

Suggs played in 13 games for the Cardinals in 2019 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs for two games.

That was his last NFL season.

Terrell Suggs’ arrest history

Suggs was previously arrested in 2016 in Scottsdale for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license. He received a citation and was later released.

In 2003, Suggs was accused of assaulting a man in a parking lot at a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Phoenix. He was acquitted of the charges in 2005.

