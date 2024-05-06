Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Former Arizona State star Terrell Suggs to stand trial on intimidation, disorderly conduct charges

May 6, 2024, 2:02 PM

Mug shot of former Arizona State pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs....

Mug shot of former Arizona State pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Arizona State pass rusher and seven-time NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Suggs was indicted by a grand jury on two charges for an altercation outside of a Starbucks in Scottsdale and will face a trial on Sept. 19.

Suggs was charged with one count of threatening and intimidating, and another for disorderly conduct with a weapon stemming from the altercation on March 10.

He has a pretrial hearing set for June 12 and pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said that Suggs, who was driving his Black Range Rover, made contact with the victim’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. A verbal confrontation ensued between Suggs and the victim, leading to explicit remarks and threats from Suggs.

RELATED STORIES

“I’ll kill your (expletive) ass,” Suggs said, according to police.

As Suggs left the Starbucks, the report notes that he flashed a handgun through the open window of his vehicle, leaving the victim feeling endangered.

The dash camera in the vehicle of the victim captured footage of the altercation, which police obtained following the incident.

“I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me,” Suggs told The Baltimore Sun through a representative. “I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble. … When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence.”

Nearly a month later, Suggs was stopped and arrested by detectives as he left his Scottsdale residence. He was transported to the Scottsdale Police Department city jail for booking.

Suggs was later released.

The 41-year-old played from 2003-18 with the Baltimore Ravens, with a 2011 Defensive Player of the Year award. He made First Team All-Pro that season and Second Team All-Pro in 2008.

Suggs played in 13 games for the Cardinals in 2019 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs for two games.

That was his last NFL season.

Terrell Suggs’ arrest history

Suggs was previously arrested in 2016 in Scottsdale for leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license. He received a citation and was later released.

In 2003, Suggs was accused of assaulting a man in a parking lot at a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Phoenix. He was acquitted of the charges in 2005.

Arizona State Football

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl logo...

Arizona Sports

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin & Juice’ brand takes over sponsorship of Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl was searching for a sponsor replacement. It's the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.

5 hours ago

Quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the NCAAF game at Mountain Amer...

Damon Allred

Where do incoming, outgoing ASU, Arizona football transfers rank?

The transfer portal has never been more active, so where does ESPN rank past and future ASU and Arizona players?

19 hours ago

Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Pasad...

Damon Allred

Former Brophy DL Zac Swanson transfers from Texas to Arizona State

Former Brophy defensive lineman Zac Swanson is transferring from Texas to Arizona State, he announced on Thursday.

4 days ago

Elijah Badger runs after the catch...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Former ASU Sun Devil Elijhah Badger planning to visit Arizona and Florida

Former Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Elijhah Badger is planning to visit Arizona and Florida, according to multiple reports.

4 days ago

Nebraska QB Jeff Sims...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Former Nebraska QB Jeff Sims expected to join Arizona State

Former Georgia Tech and Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims is expected to enroll at Arizona State, reports 247 Sports.

5 days ago

Arizona State president Michael Crow...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Does anyone want the Arizona State athletic director job?

On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, the guys discussed the latest news surrounding ASU's search for an athletic director.

7 days ago

Former Arizona State star Terrell Suggs to stand trial on intimidation, disorderly conduct charges